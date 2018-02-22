Samsung resumes Android Oreo update roll-out for Galaxy S8 and S8+
Update (Feb 22): Samsung has reportedly restarted the roll-out of the Android Oreo and Samsung Experience 9.0 update for Galaxy S8 and S8+ phones. The update is currently live in Germany over-the-air and is expected to reach other markets like India over the next few days.
The consumers, who received the previous version of the Oreo firmware, are also getting a 530MB update. This update will take their phones to the latest version.
Update (Feb 15): Samsung has finally shared why the Oreo roll-out for Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ was halted. The company claims that a limited number of users reported unexpected reboots after applying the Android 8.0 Oreo update. So, the company has decided to investigate the cause internally and will release a new version soon.
Update (Feb 14): Just a week after releasing the Oreo update for S8 and S8+ phones, Samsung has suspended the update roll-out. SamMobile is reporting that the company is developing a new version of the update and it will be released soon.
Update (Feb 9): Just a day after starting the Oreo update roll-out for Galaxy S8 and S8+ in Germany, Samsung has released Android 8.0 for Indian Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ owners. The update is first reaching the beta program participants and will be released for rest of the users beginning February 10.
Earlier (Feb 8): Almost six months after Google officially launched the Android 8.0 Oreo, Samsung has released the updated operating system for the first of its devices.
The company earlier today started rolling out the final Oreo update for Galaxy S8 and S8+ in Germany. The beta testers are first in line and will be followed by regular users tomorrow. Like all other software updates, the over-the-air (OTA) release of the Oreo update will be gradual, so don’t get impatient if the update notification doesn’t pop up on your phone. You can manually try looking for it by going to Download updates manually in the Settings > Software update.
Samsung hasn’t given a time-table for the Oreo roll-out globally, but you can expect the final Oreo update for S8 and S8+ to hit other markets over the coming weeks.
About Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ Android 8.0 Oreo update
The Android 8.0 update for the S8 and S8+ smartphones not only brings the Oreo goodies, but also packs the Samsung Experience 9.0. This new user experience from the company includes improved keyboard, smarter device search, Bixby Briefing, Color Lens, and a lot more.
Among other Android 8.0-specific changes, you will see picture-in-picture support, autofill for passwords, faster boot times and new emojis. Additionally, the phone will get notification dots, Wifi Assistant and more.
If you have already updated your S8 or S8+ to Android 8.0 Oreo, do share your experience with the new OS version in the comments section.
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 should be next to get the Android 8.0 update. Other Samsung phones and tablets will take a while to receive the Oreo goodness. Here is a leaked list of the Samsung devices that are expected to get Android Oreo update.