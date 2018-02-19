Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ press renders and full specs leaked
Update (Feb 25): Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ phones.
Update (February 19): Thanks to WinFuture and @evleaks, we have even more renders of Samsung Galaxy S9, showing the phone in Gray and Black colour options. The specs sheets at the end of this story have also been updated to include more details.
Both Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ are expected to go on pre-order right after the February 25 announcement.
Update (Feb 7): A new render has popped up online. It shows the Coral Blue version of the S9. You can check it out later in the story.
Update (Feb 6): New press renders of the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones have appeared online. Shared by @evleaks, these renders show the two phones in Lilac Purple colour. He also revealed that Samsung is planning to release the S9 smartphones in four main colour options – Midnight Black, Lilac Purple, Titanium Gray, and Coral Blue.
While the above four will be the primary colours for the Galaxy S9 and S9+, Samsung will also introduce several limited edition colour variants over the year.
Update (Jan 26): Samsung is gearing up to unveil the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ on February 25. Both smartphones have already been leaked in detail, from retail box to unofficial renders. Now, VentureBeat has published the first official press renders of the two smartphones. These renders are coming from @evleaks, the trusted leaker of mobile devices.
The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ are expected to be similar to their predecessors. The phones will pack improved and latest-generation components, but they will carry the same display sizes as last year.
If the dates mentioned in the leaked press renders are accurate, the Galaxy S9 phones will go on sale starting March 16 in most major markets across the globe. The pricing details are a mystery at this point.
Earlier (Jan 12): An alleged retail box of the Samsung Galaxy S9 smartphone has appeared online. Shared on Reddit, this box confirms many of the previously leaked details of the S9, as well as sheds light on some new information.
As per the box, the Samsung Galaxy S9 will sport a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display with 2960x1440p resolution. The phone will have 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and wireless charging support. It will also pack an iris scanner, IP68 water/ dust resistance and 8MP autofocus selfie camera.
Coming to the new and more exciting stuff, the S9 will feature a 12MP super speed dual pixel camera with optical image stablisation. The rear camera will also include variable aperture support from f1.5 to f2.4. The support for an aperture of f1.5 itself is most likely an industry first for a smartphone. The rear setup seems similar to what Samsung offered in its W2018 flip phone last year. Variable aperture will allow the phone’s camera to select an aperture size depending on the lighting conditions.
Additionally, the Galaxy S9 will support super slow-mo video capture and include stereo speakers. The stereo speakers is another feature that is not normally seen in Samsung smartphones. These speakers will be tuned by AKG like the bundled earphones.
Here is what we know so far about the two phones.