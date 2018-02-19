Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 spotted online with 10.5-inch 2560x1600p screen
Samsung’s successor to its Galaxy Tab S3 (SM-T825/ SM-T820) tablet has been sighted online. Carrying the model number SM-T835, the LTE version of this upcoming tablet popped up in the database of benchmark GFXBench over the weekend.
Expected to be called Samsung Galaxy Tab S4, the tablet will be offered in Wifi-only (SM-T830) and LTE + Wifi (SM-T835) variants. As per the listing on GFXBench, the Tab S4 will sport a 10.5-inch 2560x1600p screen, which is a departure from the 9.7-inch 2048×1536p screen present in its predecessor.
Among other specifications, the new tablet will use Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC with 2.3GHz octa-core CPU and Adreno 540 GPU. The Galaxy Tab S4 will also feature 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage (other storage options likely to be released), and a microSD card slot.
On the software front, the Android 8.0 Oreo with Samsung Experience 9.0 UX will be included in the slate. The rear of the tablet will house a 13MP camera with LED flash and the front will pack an 8MP shooter. The usual bunch of sensors and connectivity options will be available as well.
Pricing and availability?
Although the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 was announced at Mobile World Congress last year, the Tab S4 is unlikely to début at this year’s MWC because Samsung is already announcing the Galaxy S9 and S9+ at the event. The company wouldn’t want to unnecessarily crowd the launch event and divert the attention from S9. It is possible that we will see an official announcement next month or in April.
The pricing is likely to be similar to the last year’s model, which started at $599 in the US.