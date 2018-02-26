Sony Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact debut at MWC
Sony’s new Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact smartphones are here. Showcased at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona earlier today, the two phones will be company’s flagship models for this year.
The Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact feature the top of the lines specifications, but it is the 4K HDR video recording support that sets them apart from the phones from other manufacturers. In addition, the phones also support super slow-mo capture at 960fps in 1080p.
Sony has also ditched its usual design and has opted for slimmer bezels and slightly curved back. The bezels on the Xperia XZ2 phones are still not in line with other modern phones, but it is good to see Sony make some changes.
The company has packed a 5.7-inch 18:9 FHD+ screen in the XZ2 model, whereas the Compact version comes with a 5-inch 18:9 FHD+ screen. Both screens are HDR capable and the Sony phones will automatically upscale the SDR content to HDR to enhance the viewing experience.
A lot of what Sony has done in the XZ2 and XZ2 Compact is targeted towards making these phones better entertainment devices.
“If entertainment is your priority, then our new Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact are your smartphones. We have pushed Sony’s boundaries even further with our new products for movie recording, viewing, and music listening – offering entertainment to the extreme,” said Hideyuki Furumi, EVP, Global Sales and Marketing, Sony Mobile Communications, in a statement.
In addition to the two phones, Sony also showcased its new Xperia Ear Duo wireless headset. The headset comes with Google Assistant and Siri support as well as Sony’s own Daily Assistant feature, which will recognise time, location and activities to offer relevant information throughout the day.
The company claims that Xperia Ear Duo’s “Dual Listening” experience will allow the users to listen to music and environmental sound simultaneously, so that they are completely cut off from their surroundings.
Availability
According to Sony, the Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact will go on sale in March, 2018. There is no word on the pricing. The Xperia Ear Duo will be available this spring.
Specifications
Sony Xperia XZ2
- 5.7-inch Triluminos HDR display with 2160x1080p resolution, Gorilla Glass 5
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC
- 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and microSD card slot
- 3180 mAh battery with wireless charging
- Android 8.0 Oreo
- IP65/68 water resistant, Fingerprint sensor,
- 4G LTE, dual-SIM (optional), NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, Wifi 802.11ac
- 19MP f2.0 rear camera with wide-angle lens
- 5MP f2.2 selfie shooter with wide-angle lens
- Colours: Liquid Black, Liquid Silver, Deep Green, Ash Pink
Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact
- 5-inch Triluminos HDR display with 2160x1080p resolution, Gorilla Glass 5
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC
- 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and microSD card slot
- 2870 mAh battery
- Android 8.0 Oreo
- IP65/68 water resistant, Fingerprint sensor,
- 4G LTE, dual-SIM (optional), NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, Wifi 802.11ac
- 19MP f2.0 rear camera with wide-angle lens
- 5MP f2.2 selfie shooter with wide-angle lens
- Colours: Black, White Silver, Moss Green, Coral Pink