Xiaomi to announce Mi Mix 2S on March 27 in China
Update (February 25): Xiaomi has now officially confirmed that Mi 2S is indeed coming and it will be powered Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. The phone will be announced on March 27 in China. The number in the teaser image on top is the device’s AnTutu benchmark score.
Update (February 15): We have another confirmation of the existence of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s phone. The folks at XDA Portal have got hold of a firmware of this upcoming smartphone. This firmware has spilled a few details, which match with the previous leaks about the smartphone. The Mi Mix 2s will feature an 18:9 screen with 2160x1080p resolution, 3450 mAh battery, dual-SIM support and IR blaster. It will also be the first smartphone from Xiaomi to run on Android Oreo-based MIUI operating system.
Read on for more details about the Mi Mix 2s phone.
Update (February 13): An alleged render of the Mi Mix 2s has popped up on China’s Weibo.com. There is no way to verify its authenticity, but it is worth sharing. The render also mentions a few key specifications, which are in line with some other rumours that I have been seeing online. The Mi Mix 2s will reportedly come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and 5.99-inch screen. It will also pack 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There is a possibility that there are more than one storage variants of the Mix 2s.
Earlier (January 27):
Xiaomi rumoured to be working on Mi Mix 2s phone
When your fancy new smartphone doesn’t sell well, fix the issues and launch a new version in a matter of months. This seems to be the philosophy of the Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi right now. If rumours coming out of China are to be believed, the company is working on a new phone called Mi Mix 2s. As the name suggests, it will be a variant of the company’s much touted Mi Mix 2 phone.
Although it has been just over four months since Xiaomi unveiled the Mi Mix 2, the lackluster reception to the phone seem to have forced the company to work on this new variant.
The reports suggest that Mi Mix 2s may make it début ahead of the next month’s Mobile World Congress.
No specifics are known at this point, but it is possible that Xiaomi will upgrade the processor from Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 in Mix 2 to Snapdragon 845 in Mix 2s. Additionally, the company is likely to include an upgraded camera sensor in the new phone because camera was one of the weak-points of the Mix 2. Other specifications of the Mi Mix 2 were quite decent, so I am not expecting any major changes in them.
To remind you, the Xiaomi’s Mi Mix-series includes the best of what the company has to offer to its consumers. The original Mi Mix smartphone was one of the first device to feature bare-minimum bezels.