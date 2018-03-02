Avengers: Infinity War is now coming out a week earlier in US & Canada
Marvel Studios has revealed that they are moving up the release date of their next big blockbuster – Avengers: Infinity War – in the United States and Canada. The movie will now release on April 27 in the two countries, a week ahead of the previous May 4 date.
Marvel announced the date change in cheeky and cute exchange on Twitter with Robert Downey, Jr., who plays Iron Man in the MCU movies. You can read the exchange at the end of the report.
The change in the release date for Avengers: Infinity War in US and Canada will have no impact on other countries. Infinity War was already scheduled to be coming out on or before April 27 in the rest of the world.
As per the latest information available on IMDB, the likes of Australia, Sweden, Hong Kong, France and eight other countries will be getting the movie first on April 25. These will be followed by 15 countries, including Singapore, UAE, Germany, and Brazil on April 26. The likes of India, Mexico, Japan, UK, and Spain will get the film on April 27. Russia, Portugal, and Denmark will be among the last major countries to see Infinity War on May 3.
Marvel or its parent company Disney have given no explanation for the date change, but it seems the companies didn’t want the consumers in their home market suffering with spoilers for such a massive release. The new release date will also allow the Infinity War to ride on Black Panther’s popularity, which has been a bigger hit than even what Marvel had hoped for.
To remind you, the Avengers: Infinity War is the first of two movies culminating the massive story built by Marvel over the course of ten years, 18 movies and three phases. The second Infinity War movie will debut in 2019.
That’s a FANTASTIC idea! Done.
Avengers: #InfinityWar in theaters everywhere April 27th. pic.twitter.com/n5JhJWpnqc
— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 1, 2018