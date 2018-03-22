Best apps for Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi Note 5
Got a new Redmi 5 or Redmi Note 5 phone? Now that you have completed the initial setup, it is time to grab some applications from the Play Store. Although Xiaomi’s MIUI 9 operating system includes plenty of useful features and tweaks that limit the requirement of the third-party apps, there are still many apps that you will have to download from the Play Store. That’s where I come in. In this guide, I have compiled some of the useful and necessary applications that will get you started.
Must have apps for Xiaomi Redmi 5 or Redmi Note 5
Datally
If you have a limited data plan, this amazing mobile data management application from Google will help you monitor, save and gain control of your cellular data. In addition, the app suggests great free WiFi hotspots around you. Download
Tez
With even the basic use of mobile wallet requiring the KYC verification now, UPI apps like Google’s Tez are the easiest and best way to pay online. Tez not only allows you transact with other users or online merchants, it can also be used to pay utility and service bills. Download
SMS Organizer
If you live in India, SMS inbox can be a massive pain to deal with because of the never-ending spam and promotional texts. Microsoft’s SMS Organizer uses machine learning to declutter your SMS inbox. It automatically organises your SMS inbox into Personal, Transactional and Promotional category, so that you never miss an important message. It is a must have app, but it may not be available officially outside India. Download
Facebook Lite/ Messenger Lite
Facebook’s main apps have become increasingly bloated and drain phone’s battery, but not having them is not an option for majority of users. So, the best alternative is using their Lite versions, which provide pretty much all functions of the main app in a lightweight and efficient package. For entry-level phones like Redmi 5, installing Facebook Lite or Messenger Lite over the bloated main versions is a no-brainer. Download (Facebook Lite, Messenger Lite)
Files Go
If you constantly run out of space on your phone, then Google’s Files Go app is a must-have for you. It intelligently identifies duplicate files, unused apps and other stuff that you might not need, but is sucking up all the storage space. Download
Cast Box/ Podcast app
Unlike iPhone, Android doesn’t include a default podcast app. So, if you are a podcast lover, you need to download a third-party application from the Play, which is where Cast Box and Podcast app come in. Both are easy to use and clean podcast apps that can be downloaded for free. Among the paid options, Pocket Casts is the best option. Download (CastBox, Podcast App)
LastPass/ Authy
Password management tools have become a necessity these days and Last Pass is a great option. It is free to use and is available on pretty much all platforms. Along with a good password management tool, it is always a good idea to enable two-factor authentication (2FA) in your online account and Authy is an amazing tool to store your 2FA tokens and get the 2FA codes. Download (LastPass, Authy)
Evie Launcher
If you are not a fan of stock MIUI launcher, you should try the Evie Launcher. It is not only lightweight, but also includes the most features that you might want from a home-screen replacement app. If you are looking for a little more customisation, you should opt for Nova Launcher. Download
These are some of the great Android apps that you should install on your new Redmi 5 or Redmi Note 5 smartphones.