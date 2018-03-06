Black Mirror renewed for season five at Netflix
Great news for the science-fiction fans, Netflix has renewed the Black Mirror for the fifth season. The streaming service confirmed the news on Monday via a teaser on social media.
Black Mirror is a sci-fi anthology series, which first debuted on Channel 4 in UK before moving to Netflix in 2016. Created by Charlie Brooker, the show is inspired from sci-fi classic “The Twilight Zone” and explores the impact of untamed technology on the society.
Since its arrival on Netflix, Black Mirror has become more vast and ambitious in its scope, which is visible in terms of the awards nominations and wins that the show has amassed over the last two years, including a Primetime Emmy win for episode 4 of season 3. Titled San Junipero, the episode has a substantially more hopeful tone than other Black Mirror stories.
The fourth season of the show premiered in late-2017, so it will take a while before fifth season pops up on Netflix. The streaming service is yet to officially reveal anything about what we can expect in the sixth season or how many episodes will be there. Both Netflix-produced seasons have had six episodes, so six seems like a good bet.
Black Mirror has also found a place in my ‘best science-fiction TV shows that you can watch on Netflix’ list. You can check out the full list at the link below.
The future will be brighter than ever. pic.twitter.com/slVeg3VPd7
— Black Mirror (@blackmirror) March 5, 2018
In other Netflix news, the streaming service released the first trailer for the final season of the House of Cards, won its first Oscar as well as announced new parental controls.