The first Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald trailer is here
Warner Bros. has dropped the first trailer for the Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald movie, which is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 16 this year. A sequel to 2016’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, The Crimes of Grindelwald revolves around the rivalry between Albus Dumbledore (played by Jude Law) and the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (played by Johnny Depp). As the trailer shows, Dumbledore in a typical Dumbledore fashion enlists Newt Scamander (reprised by Eddie Redmayne) to stop Grindelwald and whatever he might be planning.
The Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald has been written by J. K. Rowling and David Yates returns as the director after spearheading four Harry Potter films and the first Fantastic Beasts film.
Among the cast, Katherine Waterston is back as Scamander’s love interest Porpetina Goldstein, Dan Fogler as his Muggle or No-Maj friend Jacob Kowalski, and Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone.
The Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald trailer starts with shots of Hogwarts, where Ministry of Magic folks confront Dumbledore about Scamander, who is apparently headed to Paris on Dumbledore’s orders. Then we run through the other characters as initial conversation continues in the background, followed by Dumbledore talking to Scamander and asking him to choose a side. We are then given a glimpse of Jacob Kowalski, who is back despite getting his memories wiped at the end of the last film. The trailer continues with random shots from the film without much perspective and ends with Dumbledore asking Scamander to stop Grindelwald.
The casting of Johnny Depp as Grindelwald has been a cause of a controversy after Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard accused him of verbal and physical abuse. But, both Yates and Rowling have stood by the decision.