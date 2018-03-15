Google Assistant now works in Hindi on Android phones
Google on Thursday revealed that Assistant is finally available in Hindi on Android phones. The company stated that Google Assistant in Hindi is rolling out to Android phones 6.0+ (Marshmallow and above) and will soon be available on Android 5.0 Lollipop, Android Ore (Go edition) and iPhone (iOS 9.1 and above) devices.
The release of Google Assistant in Hindi on Android phones comes over a year after the Assistant in the company’s Allo app got the Hindi support. Google Assistant is also available in English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese (Brazil), and Spanish languages on phones.
“The Google Assistant lets you have a conversation with Google to help you get things done in your world — from telling you about your day, to finding the fastest route to work, or just setting an alarm for the next day — all in Hindi,” Google wrote in a blog post.
How to use Hindi Google Assistant?
- Go to Google Assistant on your phone, open the menu and select settings.
- In settings, go to voice.
- In voice, tap languages and then choose Hindi.
- If you want Hindi to be your device language as well as the default language in Assistant, make it a primary language. Else, if you just want Google Assistant to understand you in Hindi while keeping the phone menus and other things in English, keep English as your primary language and select Hindi as other language. You can select multiple languages.
- To check what you can do with Google Assistant in Hindi, go to this voice actions directory from Google.
“The Google Assistant is truly Indian, it’s your helpful dost that speaks our language and understands the things you care about, from finding biryani recipes, to pulling up the latest cricket score, or finding directions to the nearest ATM,” added Google.