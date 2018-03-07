You can now send video messages with Google Duo
Google’s messaging app strategy maybe hotchpotch, but that hasn’t stopped the company from adding new features to the existing products. The company on Wednesday announced that it will now allow the Duo app users to send video messages to their contacts if the contact misses their call or declines it.
“With video messages on Google Duo, you can capture and share your important moments, even when friends and family can’t take your call,” wrote Google’s Dave Lindsay in a blog post.
These messages can be 30-seconds long and will automatically disappear within a day of the recipient watching it. However, they do get the option to save the message to their phone for whatever reason they want.
Google adds that like the normal video calls, the video messages are also secure and end-to-end encrypted.
In addition to video messages, the company is also allowing the Duo users to send audio messages if they are using voice calls feature.
According to Google, the new feature is starting to roll-out today on both Android and iOS. It will gradually reach all users worldwide over the coming days.
How to send video messages?
- Get the latest version of Duo from Play Store or Apple App Store
- Open Duo and select a contact to make a call.
- While the phone is ringing, select “Leave video message”.
- After the 3-second countdown, record your message.
- Tap Stop.
- You can preview your message by tapping Play.
- Hit Send.
How to play a video message that you’ve received?
- Open Google Duo.
- Messages will appear by your contact’s name.
- Hit Play.
- Now, you have the option to download or delete the message, or call the person back.