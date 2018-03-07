Google Lens is now available for Android Oreo phones
Google Lens is finally losing the Pixel exclusivity and moving to other phones. The search giant on Tuesday announced that it has started rolling out Google Lens support to phones running on Android Oreo. It will be available on iOS in the coming days.
Google adds that the roll-out is gradual, so you might not see the Lens icon in the Google Photos app on your phone immediately. To be ready for the Lens roll-out, make sure you have the latest version of the Photos app installed on your phone. Also, Lens will only be available to English-language users initially. The support for other languages may be added in the future.
According to the Mountain View-based company, Google Lens helps the users understand what’s in their photos. When you open a photo in Google Photos, Lens can offer more information about the objects in your photograph. It can tell you the breed of the dog in your photo or the name of a flower. It can even scan the information from a business card and help create a new contact on your phone.
Here are some more objects Google Lens can recognise:
- Books: You can get reviews and other details.
- Landmark or building: Lens can offer Information about famous buildings
- Painting in a museum: It can also provide details about paintings.
How to use Google Lens?
- On your Android phone, open the Google Photos app.
- Select a photo.
- Tap Google Lens icon.
- Depending on your photo, Lens will offer you the details, or ask you to take an action.
To remind you, Google Lens originally debuted with the Pixel 2 phones back in October, 2017. It was expanded to the original Pixel phones later in the same month. And now, it is finally making its way to other devices.
In more Google Lens news, Google also plans to extend Lens support to Google Assistant on non-Pixel devices in the coming weeks.