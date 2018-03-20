Google Play Instant lets you try games without having to install them
A year after introducing Instant Apps, Google is expanding the program to Android games with a new branding. The search giant on Monday announced Google Play Instant, which will allow the users to try games without having to install them first. It is same as how Instant Apps work for Android apps.
According to the company, the games like Clash Royale, Words with Friends 2, and Bubble Witch 3 Saga, and other titles from Playtika, MZ, Jam City, and Hothead Games are already available as a part of Google Play Instant.
Google notes that Play Instant is still in closed beta, but the company will be expanding it to more developers later this year.
Redesigned Google Play Games app
In addition to Google Play Instant, the Mountain View-based company has also rolled out a revamped version of the Play Games app for Android users. The app now include a new Arcade tab to help users discover new and exciting games as well as offers more information and related content about existing games.
“In the new “Arcade” tab, you can check out game video trailers or use tags like “New” or “Action” to find a particular type of game. We’ll also show you news and YouTube videos related to your favorite games to help you boost your skills and become a game master,” wrote Google in a blog post.
How to use Google Play Instant?
- Open Play Store on your Android device
- Head over to Instant Gameplay collection
- Or, go to “Arcade” in Google Play Games app and launch any of the “Instant Gameplay” collection games
- You can also go to a game listing and if there is a Try Now button, you can instantly try the game without installing it.