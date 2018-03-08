Jessica Jones season two is now available on Netflix
Right on time, Netflix has released the season two of its critically acclaimed Jessica Jones TV series. Available in full, the season two consists of 13 episodes.
For those of you hearing about Jessica Jones for the first time, the TV series is based on Marvel Comics character of the same name. The season two follows Jessica Jones as she rebuilds Alias Investigations, her PI agency, and takes on a new case.
Krysten Ritter (of Breaking Bad and Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23 fame) reprises her role as Jessica Jones in the new season. Rachael Taylor (as Trish Walker), Carrie-Anne Moss (as Jeri Hogarth), and Eka Darville (as Malcolm Ducasse) return as well from the first season. Among the new characters, Jessica Jones season two brings Leah Gibson as Ingrid and J.R. Ramirez as Oscar.
Melissa Rosenberg has continued with the showrunner duties in the season 2. She has also written the first episode of the new season as well as gets the “teleplay by” credit for the season finale.
Season two reviews?
The initial reviews of the season have been mixed. The critics have praised Ritter’s performance as Jones, but felt the season suffers from the lack of the narrative momentum and a compelling villain. As these reviews are based on the first five episodes of the season, which were made available to the press, there is still a significant part of the season that hasn’t been factored in. Hopefully the later episodes fix the pacing and villain problems.
I will be binging the new season over the next several hours and will add my thoughts to this post.
Update: My thoughts on the season 2. Spoilers ahead, you have been warned.
Episode 1:
So, the first episode is mostly setting up what’s to come in the new season. It introduces us to the new characters and gives us a peek with what’s going on with the old ones. We see the typical Jessica Jones, still dealing with her demons. Trish tries to push her to deal with IGH and the people who made her super-powered, but Jessica is not sold on the idea. Then, we meet “The Whizzer,” a victim of IGH, who wants Jessica’s help.
Episode 2:
The second episode delves a little deeper into what Jessica Jones is dealing with this season. We get a possible glimpse of the primary antagonist and see Jeri Hogarth dealing with her own demons. Hogarth is getting a lot of screen time in season two and so are Trish and Malcolm.
Episode 3:
It starts out slow but ends with a bang when Jessica is confronted by a powered individual, who is masquerading as a doctor from her past. Among other developments, Hogarth visits Jessica seeking her help.
Apart from the end-bit, not much to remember from this episode.
Episode 4:
Mostly a filler episode as Jessica and Trish try to find the powered individual, who seems to be the primary antagonist, but the pacing issues are clearly present. Also, can anybody tell me what is the role of the super of Jessica’s building?
Episode 5:
We are still dealing with the glacial pace of story-telling, but there a few developments. We are finally introduced to a new character, who might end up being the main antagonist, but it seems unlikely. Jeri Hogarth continues with on her own arc and so does Trish.
Episode 6:
The story finally moves forward and a major revelation is made.
Developing..