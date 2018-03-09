Disney taps Jon Favreau to write live-action ‘Star Wars’ TV series
Disney has roped in Jon Favreau, known to the viewers as Happy Hogan from the Iron Man movies and Spider Man: Homecoming, to write and executive produce a live-action Star Wars TV series. This series will be available on Disney’s upcoming video streaming service.
Although Jon Favreau is most famous for his acting roles, he has found a great deal of success as a director. His direction credits include Iron Man, Iron Man 2, and The Jungle Book. He is also directing the upcoming sequel to the Jungle Book as well as a remake of The Lion King.
Jon has also dabbled in the Star Wars universe when he voiced Pre Vizsla in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars TV series. Additionally, he has a role in the upcoming Han Solo movie.
“I couldn’t be more excited about Jon coming on board to produce and write for the new direct-to-consumer platform. Jon brings the perfect mix of producing and writing talent, combined with a fluency in the Star Wars universe,” said Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy in a statement.
No specifics are known about this upcoming Star Wars TV series at this point. This will be the first live-action TV-series based in the Star Wars universe. The other Star Wars TV outings were animated.
To remind you, Disney’s video streaming service will début late next year. It will include movies from the company’s own Marvel, Pixar and Lucasfilm labels as well as original content like the Star Wars TV series. The company has also already announced that it is developing five original live-action movies exclusively for the streaming platform. The service will also get a Monsters Inc. spin-off as well as a new High School Musical chapter.
It will only be housing family friendly content.