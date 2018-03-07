Xiaomi Mi TV 4A launched in India, price starts INR 13,999
After launching the Mi LED Smart TV 4 last month in India, Chinese tech upstart Xiaomi has added another smart TV to its portfolio in the country. The company on Wednesday introduced the Mi LED Smart TV 4A in the Indian market. It will be offered in 32-inch and 43-inch screen-sizes.
Known simply as Mi TV 4A in the company’s home market, the Mi LED Smart TV 4A is budget smart television, which runs on the company’s PatchWall TV OS. The PatchWall OS has been designed to put the content front and center and move the other aspects of a smart TV like apps in the background.
Pricing and availability
According to Xiaomi, the 32-inch model of the Mi LED Smart TV 4A will retail at INR 13,999 in the country, whereas the 43-inch model carries a price-tag of INR 22,999. Both smart TV models will go on sale beginning March 13 in the country via Flipkart.com, Mi.com and Mi Home stores. The company will be using the flash sale model initially with sales every Tuesday and Friday.
Mi LED TV 4A specifications and features
The Mi TV 4A 43-inch version was originally introduced in China in March, 2017, but the 32-inch version debuted in July, 2017. The versions of the two TVs being released in India are slightly different from their Chinese equivalents. Here is quick look at the key specifications:
Mi TV 4A 32-inch
- 32-inch LCD with 1366x768p resolution
- 1.5GHz quad-core Amlogic Cortex-A53 processor
- 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage
- WiFi 802.11n, three HDMI ports, AV, two USB ports, Ethernet
- Supports H.263, H.264, H.265, MPEG1 / 2/4, WMV3, VC-1
- Stereo speakers with DTS-HD
Mi TV 4A 43-inch
- 43-inch LCD with 1920x1080p resolution
- 1.5GHz quad-core Amlogic Cortex-A53 processor
- 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage
- WiFi 802.11n, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, three HDMI ports, AV, three USB ports, Ethernet
- Supports HDR 10, H.265, H.263, WMV3, REAL 8/9/10, MPEG1/2/4
- Stereo speakers, DTS-HD