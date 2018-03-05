Netflix drops House of Cards season 6 trailer as it picks its first Oscar
Netflix has released the first trailer for the sixth and final season of the political drama House of Cards. Dropped during the 90th Academy Awards ceremony, the trailer teases the presidency of Claire Underwood (played by Robin Wright). In related news, the streaming service also nabbed its first Oscar earlier today, when Icarus became the 2018 winner for the Best Documentary (Feature). Icarus is distributed by Netflix.
House of Cards Season 6 trailer
The trailer doesn’t show much and is mostly focussed on Robin Wright. It starts with the scenes of people working around the White House and then reaches the Oval Office. We see Claire Underwood get up from president’s chair and break the fourth wall. She remarks “we’re just getting started.” The trailer closes with the message “Hail to the Chief.”
Although the fifth season of the show ended with Claire Underwood getting the presidency, the firing of Kevin Spacey (Frank Underwood in the show), after the allegations of sexual harassment, seems to have shaped the last season. Since the show won’t have Frank Underwood, we can expect to see a completely different story than what the creators may have originally planned.
Netflix is yet to reveal the season 6 première date, but it is set to début this fall. Kevin Spacey may not be present in the last season, several of the series regulars are making a return including Jayne Atkinson (Catherine Durant), Neve Campbell (LeeAnn Harvey), Derek Cecil (Seth Grayson), and Michael Kelly (Doug Stamper).
Icarus win
The best documentary (feature) win for Icarus further expands Netflix’s accolades kitty, which already includes several Golden Globes, Primetime Emmys, SAG awards and BAFTAs.
Icarus is a documentary film by American director Bryan Fogel.
“It chronicles Fogel exploring the option of doping to win an amateur cycling race and happening upon a major international doping scandal when he asks for the help of Grigory Rodchenkov, the head of the Russian anti-doping laboratory,” reads the WikiPedia page for the movie.