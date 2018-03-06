Luke Cage season two coming to Netflix on June 22, teaser released
With the season two of Jessica Jones just days away, Netflix has started ramping up the hype for the second season of Luke Cage. The streaming service on Tuesday released the first teaser for the new season and revealed the release date.
According to Netflix, the Luke Cage will return for season two on June 22nd, which is just over three months away.
The first season of Luke Cage debuted in 2016, after the character had made an appearance in the season one of Jessica Jones. The first season showed Luke Cage defending the streets of Harlem from Cottonmouth and Diamondback.
The teaser doesn’t give us much and acts as a reminder of who Luke Cage is. The YouTube description of the teaser offered the following:
After clearing his name, Luke Cage has become a celebrity on the streets of Harlem with a reputation as bulletproof as his skin. But being so visible has only increased his need to protect the community and find the limits of who he can and can’t save. With the rise of a formidable new foe, Luke is forced to confront the fine line that separates a hero from a villain.
The season two details are scarce at the moment. The show has cast Mustafa Shakir and Gabrielle Dennis for the new season, who are likely to play villains. Shakir plays John McIver, who is known as Bushmaster in the comic books, a crime boss who crosses paths with Luke Cage, Misty Knight and Iron Fist. Dennis will play Tilda Johnson, who goes by Nightshade in the comics, a criminal with super-genius intelligence.
We are also going to see Danny Rand aka Iron Fist for a bit in the season two of Luke Cage. The show is reportedly going for a mini Heroes for Hire arc. Among other characters, we will see Misty Knight (played by Simone Missick), Claire Temple (Rosario Dawson), Mariah Dillard (Alfre Woodard) and Shades (Theo Rossi).
To remind you, Luke Cage has also appeared in The Defenders miniseries with Daredevil, Iron Fist, and Jessica Jones. Talking of Daredevil, the third season of the show is set to première later this year. Among other Netflix-Marvel TV shows, The Punisher season two is also in development, but that is unlikely to début before 2019.