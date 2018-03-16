Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ go on sale
Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ phones are now available in major markets around the world, including India, US, and UK. The pre-order customers have already started receiving their S9 units.
Unveiled ahead of the Mobile World Congress last month, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ are Samsung’s latest flagship smartphones. The smartphones don’t have any major changes over the last-generation except the some upgraded internals and improved cameras. Both cameras and the screen of the two phones have already been praised by DxOMark and Displaymate, two known testing agencies for the respective features.
Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ specifications
- S9: 5.8-inch QHD+ (2960x1440p) Super AMOLED screen/ S9+: 6.2-inch QHD+ (2960x1440p) Super AMOLED screen
- S9: 12-megapixel rear camera with f1.5 or f2.4 variable aperture, super slow-mo capture (up to 960fps recording at 720p) and optical image stablisation (OIS)/ S9+: Dual rear camera setup with dual OIS (12-megapixel sensor with f1.5 or f2.4 variable aperture and 12-megapixel sensor with f2.4 telephoto lens)
- 8MP f1.7 autofocus selfie camera
- 4GB of RAM (6GB in S9+), 64/ 128GB/ 256GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot
- Samsung Exynos 9810 SoC with octa-core CPU
- 3.5mm audio jack, AKG stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos
- Iris scanner, Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock
- IP68 water & dust resistance
- Android 8.0 Oreo with Samsung Experience UI
- Wifi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C
- 3000 mAh (3500 mAh in S9+) battery with wireless charging
Price
Here is a look at the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy S9+ price in India, US and UK markets.
India prices
S9 (64GB): INR 57,900
S9 (256GB): INR 65,900
S9+ (64GB): INR 64,900
S9+ (256GB): INR 72,900
UK prices
S9 (64GB): £739
S9+ (128GB): £869.
US prices
S9: Starts $719.99 (unlocked), carrier prices differ
S9+ Starts $839.99 (unlocked), carrier prices differ
Are you planning to buy Samsung Galaxy S9 or S9+? Do let us know in comments.