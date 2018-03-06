Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ launched in India: All you need to know
Samsung India on Tuesday launched the new Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones at a press event in New Delhi. According to the company, both phones will go on sale beginning March 16 in the country. The pre-bookings are already open at Samsung’s online shop as well as major offline retailers. The likes of Flipkart will start taking the pre-orders beginning 2PM today.
The company is going to be offer only 64GB and 256GB storage variants of the Galaxy S9 phones in the Indian market. The 128GB version will not be available, however since there is a microSD card slot present in the smartphones, the storage shouldn’t be a big problem for the 64GB version buyers.
Here is a quick look at the pricing of Galaxy S9 phones:
- Samsung Galaxy S9 (64GB): INR 57,900
- Samsung Galaxy S9 (256GB): INR 65,900
- Samsung Galaxy S9+ (64GB): INR 64,900
- Samsung Galaxy S9+ (256GB): INR 72,900
It is important to note here that the 256GB version of both smartphones will be offered in just one colour – Midnight Black, whereas the 64GB version will be released in all three colours – Midnight Black, Lilac Purple and Coral Blue colours.
Offers:
Samsung has partnered with PayTM Mall and HDFC Bank to offer INR 6,000 cashback to the consumers, who buy the Galaxy S9 or S9+ from PayTM Mall or using a HDFC Bank card respectively. Here are some other offers:
- Extra INR 6,000 on exchange your old phone for Galaxy S9 or S9+.
- Airtel to offer the Galaxy S9 at down payment of INR 9900 and monthly postpaid plan of INR 2499 for 24 months. Plan includes 2TB data and other benefits.
- Reliance Jio to offer an INR 4,999 annual plan to S9/ S9+ buyers, which includes 1TB data.
- S9/ S9+ owners on Vodafone will get 1 year of free Netflix subscription with select plans.
About Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+
Originally introduced last month at the Mobile World Congress, the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus smartphones are the company’s latest flagship models. The phones come with top of the line specifications, stereo speakers as well as improved cameras. The early hands on reports from the MWC about the S9 phones have been mostly positive.
Given Samsung is the first manufacturer to bring its 2018 flagship phones to India, the company will have little competition for the time being. The only real threat to Samsung’s Galaxy S9 phones is from Apple’s iPhone X/ 8 and 8 Plus as well as Google’s Pixel 2 phones.
The Samsung Galaxy S9 sports a 5.8-inch Quad-HD+ Super AMOLED screen, where the S9+ comes with 6.2-inch Quad-HD+ display. The Indian version of the two phones is powered by Exynos 9810 SoC with octa-core CPU.
Full specifications:
- S9: 5.8-inch QHD+ (2960x1440p) Super AMOLED screen/ S9+: 6.2-inch QHD+ (2960x1440p) Super AMOLED screen
- S9: 12-megapixel rear camera with f1.5 or f2.4 variable aperture, super slow-mo capture (up to 960fps recording at 720p) and optical image stablisation (OIS)/ S9+: Dual rear camera setup with dual OIS (12-megapixel sensor with f1.5 or f2.4 variable aperture and 12-megapixel sensor with f2.4 telephoto lens)
- 8MP f1.7 autofocus selfie camera
- 4GB of RAM (6GB in S9+), 64/ 256GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot
- Samsung Exynos 9810 SoC with octa-core CPU
- 3.5mm audio jack, AKG stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos
- Iris scanner, Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock
- IP68 water & dust resistance
- Android 8.0 Oreo with Samsung Experience UI
- Wifi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C
- 3000 mAh (3500 mAh in S9+) battery with wireless charging