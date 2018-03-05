Skype now optimised for Android versions 4.0.3 to 5.1
Not everyone switches to a new phone every year and not every Android phone receives Android updates. Skype realizes this and to make sure its Android app offer the same great experience to all the users, it has released a new version in the Play Store, which is now optimised for Android version 4.0.3 to 5.1. So, if you are still using a phone or tablet powered by Ice Cream Sandwich or Jelly Bean or Lollipop, you can expect to see improved performance on Skype app.
“This update builds on our mission to connect people from wherever, whenever, and from whatever device possible,” wrote the Skype team in a blog post.
According to Skype, the updated version of the app not only uses less amount on RAM, but is also smaller in footprint. These memory optimisations will allow for greater speed as well as better audio and video quality in your Skype calls. The company adds that the updated version will work well in poor connectivity locations as well.
The updated Skype is slowly rolling out across the world and will reach your Android device soon. If you want immediate access to the new app, you can sign up for our Skype Insiders Program. This program will also give you access to future versions of the app ahead of the public release.
Skype also offers a Skype Lite app in the Play Store, which is aimed at low-powered Android devices. It is unclear if the company plans to drop Skype Lite in favour of the main app, given all of Lite version’s features are now present in the main app. I am hoping to get a clarification from the company in the coming days.