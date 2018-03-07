Facebook adds video chat support in Messenger Lite
Facebook has announced that the Messenger Lite app users will finally be able to make video calls. The Messenger Lite is a version of the Facebook Messenger aimed at low-end hardware and consumers living in regions with poor data connectivity. Until now, Messenger Lite only allowed users to send text, photos, links, and make audio calls.
“Video chats are incredibly popular for people who use the Messenger core app. In 2017, there were 17 billion video chats in Messenger, twice as many video chats compared to 2016. Now people who use Messenger Lite can have the same rich and expressive face-to-face conversations as those who use the core Messenger app, no matter which technology they use or have access to,” Facebook said in a statement.
To remind you, as the name suggests, the Messenger Lite app is quite lightweight with just 10MB of download size.
How to make video calls on Messenger Lite?
- Updated the Messenger Lite app to the latest version from Play Store.
- Open an existing conversation or find the person you’d like to chat with from your contacts list.
- Tap the video icon on the upper right corner of the screen.
“You can also upgrade an audio call to a video chat while still in the call by tapping the video icon in the bottom right corner of the screen,” Facebook explained in a blog post.
The video chat support has started rolling out today and will reach all consumers over the next few days.
Apart from Messenger Lite, Facebook also offers a Lite version of its main application in the Play Store. It includes pretty much all major features that you will want from a Facebook app.