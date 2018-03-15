Wear OS by Google is a re-branded Android Wear
Google loves to rename things. If something is not working, re-brand it and try again. That has been Google’s mantra and now, the company is applying it to Android Wear, the operating system for smartwatches. The search giant on Thursday announced that Android Wear will now be known as Wear OS by Google.
“As our technology and partnerships have evolved, so have our users. In 2017, one out of three new Android Wear watch owners also used an iPhone. So as the watch industry gears up for another Baselworld next week, we’re announcing a new name that better reflects our technology, vision, and most important of all—the people who wear our watches,” Google wrote in a blog post.
According to Google, the new name will rolled out to Android Wear smartwatches and the official companion app over the coming weeks.
Although Apple has found success with its Apple Watch, Android Wear-powered smartwatches have been a massive fail for the company. It is unclear how Google is hoping to change with the re-branding, given nothing else is being changed, at least for now. It is possible that Google may be planning some big Wear OS announcements for BaselWorld next week. BaselWorld 2018 starts March 22 and will run through March 27. For those of you unaware of BaselWorld, it is the world’s biggest watch and jewellery trade show.
To remind you, Android Wear was originally introduced in 2014 with Samsung Gear Live and LG G Watch as the first Android Wear-powered smartwatches. The latest Android Wear version – 2.9 – was launched in February, 2018. Casio, Fossil, Huawei, LG, and Tag Heuer are some of the brands that offer Android Wear smartwatches.