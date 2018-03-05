Xiaomi says Mix 2S is “more than just an AI camera”
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the new buzzword in the smartphone industry. Everyone from Google to Asus is trying to convince the consumers that AI is somehow making the phones better. There is no doubt that AI and machine learning do make some difference and Google Pixel camera is an example of that, but some Android phone makers are starting to forget that AI is not a magic word, which will somehow turn around their fortunes.
The AI-powered features are getting a little out of hand and at least one of the companies – Xiaomi – has realized the same. In a typical tech industry fashion, the company decided to troll others. Xiaomi earlier today released a teaser for its upcoming upgrade to the Mi Mix 2 smartphone, in which, the company takes a dig at other phone makers by saying that Mi Mix 2S is more than just an AI camera.
Since we are still over 20 days away from the official announcement of the phone, it is unclear what exactly the company is planning to include in the Mix 2S, apart from the Snapdragon 845 SoC, which has been confirmed by Xiaomi itself. The teaser itself doesn’t reveal anything new about the phone.
Mi Mix 2S rumours
According to online reports, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S will include a 5.99-inch bezel-less screen with 2160x1080p resolution, up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The phone will also pack 3450 mAh battery, dual-SIM support and IR blaster. It will also be the first smartphone from Xiaomi to run on Android Oreo-based MIUI operating system. Considering the camera was one of the weakest links in the Mi Mix 2, we are likely to see camera improvements in the Mix 2s, but no details are available at this point.
To remind you, Xiaomi is hosting a press event on March 27 in China to announce the Mix 2S.