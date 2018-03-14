Xiaomi Redmi 5 launched in India, price starts INR 7,999
After its début in China in December last year, Xiaomi’s Redmi 5 is finally coming to the Indian market. Xiaomi on Wednesday launched the phone in India and revealed that it will be available beginning March 20. The phone will be offered via Amazon India, Mi.com and Mi Home stores in the country.
Xiaomi Redmi 5 will come in three storage versions – 16GB, 32GB and 64GB. Each of the versions also packs different amount of RAM, starting from 2GB. The 16GB version has been priced at INR 7,999, 32GB version at INR 8,999 and 64GB version at INR 10,999.
The Redmi 5 joins the company’s recently launched Redmi Note 5 and Note 5 Pro in Xiaomi’s Redmi portfolio in the country. The Redmi Note 5 is known as Redmi 5 Plus in China.
Xiaomi Redmi 5 specifications
This Xiaomi smartphone sports an 18:9 5.7-inch screen with 720p HD resolution and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC with 1.8GHz CPU. The phone also packs a 12MP rear camera with LED flash and 5MP front shooter with selfie light. These are the same camera units present in the Redmi Note 5 aka Redmi 5 Plus.
Among other specifications, you will get a fingerprint sensor on the back, dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE connectivity and a 3300 mAh battery. In terms of the software, the Redmi 5 runs on Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 operating system.
Full specifications
- 5.7-inch 18:9 screen with 1440x720p resolution
- Dimensions: 151.8mm x 72.8mm x 7.7mm; Weight: 157 grams
- Fingerprint sensor, IR blaster, MicroUSB 2.0 port, 3.5mm audio jack
- 2GB/ 3GB/ 4GB of RAM, 16GB/ 32GB/ 64GB of internal storage and microSD card slot with support up to 128GB
- Dual-SIM support (hybrid slot), 4G LTE, Wifi, Bluetooth, GPS
- 3300 mAh battery
- 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- Android 7.1 Nougat-based MIUI 9
- 12MP rear camera with LED flash, 5MP front shooter with LED flash