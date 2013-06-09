Android Apps for India
Bought a new Android smartphone or tablet? Chances are that you are looking for useful apps for your Android device and we have you covered. You probably already know about the usual stuff like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, VLC and more, so we won’t bore you with them and come right to the point of this article.
In this feature, we will be talking about the most useful applications that an Indian Android user might need. These apps range from stuff like shopping apps to travel to finance to news and so on.
Android Apps for Indian Users:
Financial Android Apps:
Money comes first, right? Almost all of the listed applications are the official Android apps of the financial instituations like banks, mutual funds, and trading website etc.
UPI
Google Tez: A UPI application from Google, which integrates peer-to-peer payments and more
PhonePe: Flipkart-owned PhonePe allows to do UPI transactions as well as recharges and more
Bhim: An official UPI app frm National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI)
ICICI Bank
iMobile: Mobile banking application for regular consumers
Mobile Trading ICICIDirect.com: App for ICICI Direct users
HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank MobileBanking: Mobile banking app
HDFC Bank Hindi: Mobile banking app in Hindi
HDFC Bank Tablet: Mobile banking app for tablet users
State Bank of India
State Bank Anywhere: Mobile banking app
SBI Finder: App to locate SBI ATMs, branches and other offices
SBI Life Easy Access: App for SBI Life Insurance users
Kotak Mahindra Bank
Kotak Bank: Mobile banking application for Kotak Mahindra Bank users
Kotak Bank for tablets: Mobile banking application for tablet users
Kotak Mobile Stock Trader: Stock trading app from Kotak
LIC India
My LIC: Mobile app for Life Insurance Corporation of India customers
Citibank India
Citibank In: Mobile banking app for CitiBank customers
Punjab National Bank
PNB mBanking: Mobile banking app for PNB customers
Standard Chartered Bank
Breeze India: Mobile banking app for Stan C bank customers
Bank of India
BoI Mobile Banking – BOI BTM: Mobile banking app
Union Bank of India
Union Bank Mobile Banking: Mobile banking app for UBI users
HSBC
HSBC Mobile Banking: App for HSBC customers
Axis Bank
Axis Mobile: Mobile banking app for Axis Bank customers
Axis Netsecure: OTP and authentication token generation app
Other Bank apps: Canara Bank, Corporation Bank, Yes Bank
HDFC Mutual Fund: Download
Moneycontrol Markets on Mobile: Real-time information about the Indian and global markets through your Android device –
Download
NSE Mobile Trading: NSE Mobile Trading system provides an application suite featuring comprehensive trading and market monitoring platform – Download
BSEIndia on Mobile: Get S&P BSE SENSEX Graph & Heat Map, Streaming Quotes for Sensex Stocks, Indices Watch, Gainers, Losers, Top turnover, 52 Week high / lows, BSE SME Platform quotes, Equity Derivatives streaming quotes and a lot more – Download
Shopping Android Apps:
Android apps of popular e-retailers, price comparison sites, and more
Flipkart: Official Android app of the most popular shopping website in India – Download
Snapdeal: Official Android app – Download
Amazon: Now shop on Amazon.in via Amazon global shopping app – Download
eBay: Official Android app for eBay, works for eBay.in listings too – Download
Homeshop18: Official Android app – Download
Myntra: Official Android app – Download
Jabong: Download
Ajio: An apparal shopping application from Reliance Retail – Download
PayTM: Recharge, Bill Payments, Shopping and more – Download
PayTM Mall: Download
MySmartPrice: Price comparisons for thousands of products from various e-commerce website – Download
News Android Apps:
News-related Android applications from India
The Times of India: Download
The Economic Times: Download
NDTV: Download
IBNLive for Android: Download
Business Today: Download
Dinamalar: Download
India Today: Download
DailyHunt: Don’t like installing different applications for different publications, try DailyHunt for all your news needs from India – Download
All India Radio: Audio news and views programs from All India Radio – Download
The Hindu: Download
News in Short(s): Curated news snippets for quick reading – Download
Cricket Android Apps:
Live cricket scores, news, features and more from popular Cricket-related Android apps
CricketNext Live for Android: Download
NDTV Cricket: Official Android app – Download
Cricbuzz: Official Android app – Download
ESPNCricInfo: Official App – Download
DashClock Cricket Extension: Cricket score extension for lock-screen widget app DashClock – Download
Travel Android Apps:
Android apps for all your travel needs
IRCTC Rail Connect: The official Android application of IRCTC.com – Download
NTES: Get all the train related information including the live train status with this app from Centre for Railway Information Systems. Download
Indian Rail and Trains: A neat and very useful app for your all Indian Railways related news – check PNR status, check availability, train fare, berth position and more. – Download
MakeMyTrip: MakeMyTrip.com, India’s leading online travel provider is now available on Android. – Download
Ixigo Indian Rail and trains: One of the most comprehensive apps for India Railways. Find almost everything here. – Download
Ixigo Hotels, Flights: Search & compare hotel rates, flight ticket fares, destination travel guides, places to visit, things to do, restaurants, trains, buses and much more – Download
Cleartrip: Official Android app of popular travel services provider Cleartrip. Only Android app to offer in-built Indian Railways ticket booking. – Download
Yatra.com Official app: Book flights, hotels etc. – Download
IndiGo: Flight booking app from IndiGo – Download
Goibibo: Bookings for flights, hotels, bus and more – Download
Rail Yatri: Rail news, live-train tracking, routes, schedules and a lot more – Download
Hotels.com: Hotel reservations – Download
Expedia: Hotel and flight bookings – Download
Oyo Rooms: Affordable hotels across India – Download
Also Read: Best apps for Indian Railways travelers.
Local/ Classifieds Apps:
Local information, bookings and classifieds
Quikr Classifieds: Find local classifieds – Download
OLX Classifieds: Official Android app of OLX.com – Download
Zomato: Find places of eat around you. Check ratings, menus, reviews, restaurant details and a lot more – Download
Swiggy: Food delivery service in major Indian cities – Download
Also read: Best food delivery apps in India
Grofers: Grocery shopping startup operating in select Indian cities – Download
Amazon Now: Official grocery shopping app from Amazon – Download
Big Basket: India’s biggest grocery shopping application – Download
BookmyShow: Official Android app of popular ticketing website, cinema ticket, event ticket and more – Download
PVR Cinemas: Download
Justdial: Official app of popular local search engine – Download
BookurTable: Book restaurant tables, order food directly from your phone, tablet – Download
TimesCity: Search and find restaurants and bars & clubs around you – Download
Domino’s Pizza India: Order pizza right from your Android device – Download
Pizza Hut India: To satisfy your pizza cravings – Download
Ola Cabs: Taxi bookings – Download
Uber: Taxi bookings – Download
Meru Cabs: Cab bookings – Download
Carwale: Car listings, classifieds and more – Download
CarDekho: New and second hand car listings – Download
MagicBricks: Property listings, Buy/ Sell/ Rent properties and more – Download
99Acres: Real estate listings, housing project details, and more – Download
Commonfloor: Property listings, search, buy, rent and more – Download
Housing: Real estate listings – Download
Askme: Merchants and listings, classified ads, best deals, buy instantly – Download
My HPCL: Locate HPCL outlets, mileage calculator, and more – Download
HP Gas: Book LPG refills, log complaints, and more – Download
Entertainment Android Apps:
Streaming apps, TV guides and more for India
HotStar: A video streaming service, which provides TV Shows, movies and more and several languages including Hindi and English – Download
TV Guide India: It brings you TV schedule of over 150 channels being aired in India – Download
Bollywood Hungama: Find any and everything about Bollywood here – Download
Saavn Music: Listen to Bollywood and Indian music, free – anywhere, anytime – Download
Gaana: Stream music, radio stations, videos and more – Download
BoxTV: TV shows, movies, videos and more – Download
Spuul: Stream indian movies and TV shows – Download
Eros Now: Bollywood and regional movies, music videos, TV shows, music – Download
nexGTv: Live TV channels – Download
Prime Video: A video streaming service from Amazon, similar to Netflix, offers movies, TV shows, comedy standup specials and more – Download
Netflix: The official app for Netflix video streaming service, offers movies, tv series, stand-up specials and more – Download
Navigation Android Apps:
Maps, Traffic and navigation
Google Maps: Offers navigation, traffic and maps for India – Download
Telecom/ DTH Android Apps:
Dish TV: Manage your Dish TV account – Download
Tata Sky Mobile Access: Read TV listings, share what you are watching or use as a remote app –
Download
My Vodafone: Manage your Vodafone connection, make service requests and more – Download
My Airtel: Manage your airtel mobile, broadband, digitalTV and airtel money connections – Download
d2h Infinity: Self-care app for Videocon D2H customers – Download
MyJio: The official app from Reliance Jio
MyIdea: Manage your idea account, recharge, bill payment, check offers and tariffs and more.
You forgot HDFC’s banking app, myAirtel (airtel’s app), Cleartrip
Thanks bro
BSNL App available now
Asklaila have come up with thier app Asklaila-Street Smart .. Its one of the best apps for local search. Easy-Interactive UI and very extensive data.
Bakwas article. There’s so much more that I know myself.
There are no Language Learning apps mentioned… There are several apps such as “Learn Hindi Quickly”, “Learn Punjabi Quickly”, “Learn Gujarati Quickly”.. etc.
Hi sagar, You can download such kind of apps from
https://play.google.com/store/search?q=avika&c=apps
Good apps mentioned. But from my personal experience I must suggest apps Delhi City Navigator and Delhi Metro for anyone who wants to commute in Delhi.
Try once.
For all your local info needs you should take a look at the Asklaila – Street Smart app. It has a clean UI and results are really helpful.
insafusion : A simple to use photo blend camera application that allows you to mix up photos and share !!
Very useful
Check out this app ‘CallzApp’ really good for setting the priority to the call so that the receiver will know the priority when he picks up the Call. How cool it is?
If you have a App, we can help you download on 50 L plus smart phones across india. We have a network of 480+ Mobile Service stations located across India. Call 08447255928, Upender Bhati
Hi Rushikesh
Have you developed those apps?
If yes, please reply here with your email id!
Try Appies. An App for Android and iOS which allows you as a user to create apps for any device. Uses the EyeMags platform which is not looking for business partners in India.
I played a new quiz game called YeQuiz recently. Very exciting game where they have tournaments on GK questions. Won a Flipkart voucher….cheers!!!
Hi – how do I download this app? Is it a paid app?
Theres this amazing free app called Trizzio as well. Do check this out!…really good prizes
Try Koove, i used this app and sold my apple 5s with-in minutes, very easy to post and felt really happy regarding the experience
Hello!
Do you know any mobile applications for learning: mathematics, geometry, physics, chemistry?
Hello, We have a network of Mobile Service located across India. Call 09545010007, We can help you to reach 100 L plus smart phones users
try Viotalk app it helps me to send video text messages and video emails of any size with out using our internal storage and also with live streaming
Hi.. you can try “Little-Deals offers near you”. It is a wonderful app giving awesome deals on restaurants,spas, gyms, physical wellness centres etc near and around us. I’m a satisfied user for last 6 months. Use my refferel code “TERWD” to get a discount of 30% on your first deal purchase.
Awsm app This app is reliable & break free. I like this app bcz we can do everything here related to railway e.g:- Check status to book tickets & the most which is Twitter. jhakkash app
“Bhajan App” – One of best android application for Bhajans, Aarti, Chalisa, Kirtan and Bhakti Songs. Now Download this app from google play store.
Try “Dawa Li?” – medicine reminder app which support hindi interface – very useful for elders.
Finart expense tracker is also great android app to automatically track the expenses and bills.
This does not have an Educational apps sections . Vizi is a fantastic app. It is innovative and helps kids learn faster. It’s free and for CBSE pattern schools. It’s for those smart kids who want to study well, avoid mugging up. We would love to see the list of educational appsFocused on Indian education.
“Investica – Mutual Fund” is also one of the most secure Mutual Fund app with 256-bit encryption and an A+ SSL certification which is the best in the industry. The app provides an intelligent portfolio analysis which recommends top performing funds to maximize returns.
Thanks for posting on android apps, You can check a new Android app called awesummly, that provides news in 60 words, I recommend this app for daily updated news. Check out this. https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.awesummly&hl=en