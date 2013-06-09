Android Apps for India

Bought a new Android smartphone or tablet? Chances are that you are looking for useful apps for your Android device and we have you covered. You probably already know about the usual stuff like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, VLC and more, so we won’t bore you with them and come right to the point of this article.

In this feature, we will be talking about the most useful applications that an Indian Android user might need. These apps range from stuff like shopping apps to travel to finance to news and so on.

Android Apps for Indian Users:

Financial Android Apps:

Money comes first, right? Almost all of the listed applications are the official Android apps of the financial instituations like banks, mutual funds, and trading website etc.

UPI

Google Tez: A UPI application from Google, which integrates peer-to-peer payments and more

PhonePe: Flipkart-owned PhonePe allows to do UPI transactions as well as recharges and more

Bhim: An official UPI app frm National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI)

ICICI Bank

iMobile: Mobile banking application for regular consumers

 

Mobile Trading ICICIDirect.com: App for ICICI Direct users

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank MobileBanking: Mobile banking app

HDFC Bank Hindi: Mobile banking app in Hindi

HDFC Bank Tablet: Mobile banking app for tablet users

State Bank of India

State Bank Anywhere: Mobile banking app

SBI Finder: App to locate SBI ATMs, branches and other offices

SBI Life Easy Access: App for SBI Life Insurance users

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Bank: Mobile banking application for Kotak Mahindra Bank users

Kotak Bank for tablets: Mobile banking application for tablet users

Kotak Mobile Stock Trader: Stock trading app from Kotak

LIC India

My LIC: Mobile app for Life Insurance Corporation of India customers

Citibank India

Citibank In: Mobile banking app for CitiBank customers

Punjab National Bank

PNB mBanking: Mobile banking app for PNB customers

Standard Chartered Bank

Breeze India: Mobile banking app for Stan C bank customers

Bank of India

BoI Mobile Banking – BOI BTM: Mobile banking app

Union Bank of India

Union Bank Mobile Banking: Mobile banking app for UBI users

HSBC

HSBC Mobile Banking: App for HSBC customers

Axis Bank

Axis Mobile: Mobile banking app for Axis Bank customers

Axis Netsecure: OTP and authentication token generation app

Other Bank apps: Canara Bank, Corporation Bank, Yes Bank

HDFC Mutual Fund: Download

Moneycontrol Markets on Mobile: Real-time information about the Indian and global markets through your Android device –
NSE Mobile Trading: NSE Mobile Trading system provides an application suite featuring comprehensive trading and market monitoring platform – Download

BSEIndia on Mobile: Get S&P BSE SENSEX Graph & Heat Map, Streaming Quotes for Sensex Stocks, Indices Watch, Gainers, Losers, Top turnover, 52 Week high / lows, BSE SME Platform quotes, Equity Derivatives streaming quotes and a lot more – Download

Shopping Android Apps:

Android apps of popular e-retailers, price comparison sites, and more

Flipkart: Official Android app of the most popular shopping website in India – Download

Snapdeal: Official Android app – Download

Amazon: Now shop on Amazon.in via Amazon global shopping app – Download

eBay: Official Android app for eBay, works for eBay.in listings too – Download

Homeshop18: Official Android app – Download

Myntra: Official Android app – Download

Jabong: Download

Ajio: An apparal shopping application from Reliance Retail – Download

PayTM: Recharge, Bill Payments, Shopping and more – Download

PayTM Mall: Download

MySmartPrice: Price comparisons for thousands of products from various e-commerce website – Download

News Android Apps:

News-related Android applications from India

The Times of India: Download

The Economic Times: Download

NDTV: Download

IBNLive for Android: Download

Business Today: Download

Dinamalar: Download

India Today: Download

DailyHunt: Don’t like installing different applications for different publications, try DailyHunt for all your news needs from India – Download

All India Radio: Audio news and views programs from All India Radio – Download

The Hindu: Download

News in Short(s): Curated news snippets for quick reading – Download

Cricket Android Apps:

Live cricket scores, news, features and more from popular Cricket-related Android apps

CricketNext Live for Android: Download

NDTV Cricket: Official Android app – Download

Cricbuzz: Official Android app – Download

ESPNCricInfo: Official App – Download

DashClock Cricket Extension: Cricket score extension for lock-screen widget app DashClock – Download

Travel Android Apps:

Android apps for all your travel needs

IRCTC Rail Connect: The official Android application of IRCTC.com – Download

NTES: Get all the train related information including the live train status with this app from Centre for Railway Information Systems. Download

Indian Rail and Trains: A neat and very useful app for your all Indian Railways related news – check PNR status, check availability, train fare, berth position and more. – Download

MakeMyTrip: MakeMyTrip.com, India’s leading online travel provider is now available on Android. – Download

Ixigo Indian Rail and trains: One of the most comprehensive apps for India Railways. Find almost everything here. – Download

Ixigo Hotels, Flights: Search & compare hotel rates, flight ticket fares, destination travel guides, places to visit, things to do, restaurants, trains, buses and much more – Download

Cleartrip: Official Android app of popular travel services provider Cleartrip. Only Android app to offer in-built Indian Railways ticket booking. – Download

Yatra.com Official app: Book flights, hotels etc. – Download

IndiGo: Flight booking app from IndiGo – Download

Goibibo: Bookings for flights, hotels, bus and more – Download

Rail Yatri: Rail news, live-train tracking, routes, schedules and a lot more – Download

Hotels.com: Hotel reservations – Download

Expedia: Hotel and flight bookings – Download

Oyo Rooms: Affordable hotels across India – Download

Also Read: Best apps for Indian Railways travelers.

Local/ Classifieds Apps:

Local information, bookings and classifieds

Quikr Classifieds: Find local classifieds – Download

OLX Classifieds: Official Android app of OLX.com – Download

Zomato: Find places of eat around you. Check ratings, menus, reviews, restaurant details and a lot more – Download

Swiggy: Food delivery service in major Indian cities – Download

Also read: Best food delivery apps in India

Grofers: Grocery shopping startup operating in select Indian cities – Download

Amazon Now: Official grocery shopping app from Amazon – Download

Big Basket: India’s biggest grocery shopping application – Download

BookmyShow: Official Android app of popular ticketing website, cinema ticket, event ticket and more – Download

PVR Cinemas: Download

Justdial: Official app of popular local search engine – Download

BookurTable: Book restaurant tables, order food directly from your phone, tablet – Download

TimesCity: Search and find restaurants and bars & clubs around you – Download

Domino’s Pizza India: Order pizza right from your Android device – Download

Pizza Hut India: To satisfy your pizza cravings – Download

Ola Cabs: Taxi bookings – Download

Uber: Taxi bookings – Download

Meru Cabs: Cab bookings – Download

Carwale: Car listings, classifieds and more – Download

CarDekho: New and second hand car listings – Download

MagicBricks: Property listings, Buy/ Sell/ Rent properties and more – Download

99Acres: Real estate listings, housing project details, and more – Download

Commonfloor: Property listings, search, buy, rent and more – Download

Housing: Real estate listings – Download

Askme: Merchants and listings, classified ads, best deals, buy instantly – Download

My HPCL: Locate HPCL outlets, mileage calculator, and more – Download

HP Gas: Book LPG refills, log complaints, and more – Download

Entertainment Android Apps:

Streaming apps, TV guides and more for India

HotStar: A video streaming service, which provides TV Shows, movies and more and several languages including Hindi and English – Download

TV Guide India: It brings you TV schedule of over 150 channels being aired in India – Download

Bollywood Hungama: Find any and everything about Bollywood here – Download

Saavn Music: Listen to Bollywood and Indian music, free – anywhere, anytime – Download

Gaana: Stream music, radio stations, videos and more – Download

BoxTV: TV shows, movies, videos and more – Download

Spuul: Stream indian movies and TV shows – Download

Eros Now: Bollywood and regional movies, music videos, TV shows, music – Download

nexGTv: Live TV channels – Download

Prime Video: A video streaming service from Amazon, similar to Netflix, offers movies, TV shows, comedy standup specials and more – Download

Netflix: The official app for Netflix video streaming service, offers movies, tv series, stand-up specials and more – Download

Navigation Android Apps:

Maps, Traffic and navigation

Google Maps: Offers navigation, traffic and maps for India – Download

Telecom/ DTH Android Apps:

Dish TV: Manage your Dish TV account – Download

Tata Sky Mobile Access: Read TV listings, share what you are watching or use as a remote app –
My Vodafone: Manage your Vodafone connection, make service requests and more – Download

My Airtel: Manage your airtel mobile, broadband, digitalTV and airtel money connections – Download

d2h Infinity: Self-care app for Videocon D2H customers – Download

MyJio: The official app from Reliance Jio

MyIdea: Manage your idea account, recharge, bill payment, check offers and tariffs and more.

