The best free Android games
By Abhishek Joshi
Looking for ways to kill time or to get away from an irrelevant discussion or just work out your grey cells? We have just made your task a tad easier. We have compiled a list of some of the best free Android games currently available in Google play, which you can enjoy anytime on the go.
A. Action
Shadow Fight 2 – A sequel to the Shadow Fight, Shadow Fight 2 is a classic fighting game. You can choose from a variety of weapons and tackle your enemies with a number of martial arts techniques. To complete the game, you will have to go through a series of realms by tackling tough situations and killing bodyguards at every level.
It will take about 94MB in your smartphone and is compatible with Android 3.0 and above. [Download]
- Six-Guns: Gang Showdown – Love playing third-person shooting games, but don’t want to spend on heavy-duty action? Look no further because Six-Guns will not disappoint you. With superb graphics and interesting storyline, the game is sure to keep you busy for long hours. The game is set in Arizona and Oregon and the story revolves around a man on the run, having faked his own death, fighting against bandits, cowboys and vampires.
It will take about 724MB in your smartphone and is compatible with Android 2.3 and above. [Download]
B. Arcade
Subway Surfers – One of the very popular games involving escaping and running, Subway Surfers has become a rage in the arcade genre. It involves a kid running on railway tracks dodging the obstacles and trains while collecting gold coins. The recent updates have brought jetpacks and hoverboard surfing as well.
It will take about 39MB in your smartphone and is compatible with Android 2.3.3 and above. [Download]
Duet – It is a very clever game with simplistic yet classy graphics and involves two flashy balls revolving in sync. The player’s mission is to pivot the balls around obstacles and reach higher levels. As the game progresses, the levels become faster and require more attention to strategy and thinking.
It will take about 50MB in your smartphone and is compatible with Android 2.3 and above. [Download]
Don’t Tap The White Tile – Ever wondered what it feels to play a piano without touching the white tiles? This game, from Clean Master Games, sounds exactly like that challenge. It might seem simple, but you can customize the gameplay to choose a difficulty level. It also plays background music which makes it all the more interesting and fun to play.
The size of the game varies with your device and is compatible with Android 2.3 and above. [Download]
C. Casual
Candy Crush Saga – With a huge following and downloads on Google Play, it seems a no brainer to download Candy Crush Saga on your smartphone. With a strong presence on Facebook, Candy Crush indeed is truly addictive and exhilarating and all you have to do is switch and match the candies. With over 470 levels, it sure is an excellent game to while away.
It will take about 48MB in your smartphone and is compatible with Android 2.3 and above. [Download]
Pou – As simple as the name sounds, Pou is a game meant for kids majorly. It is a brilliant game for parents to keep their children busy during dull and boring moments. Pou, an alien pet, needs to be taken care of, customized and spoilt by pampering it with new clothes, accessories and even appearance.
It will take about 20MB in your smartphone and is compatible with Android 1.6 and above. [Download]
Crossy Road – It is an insanely addictive game which is based on a joke “Why did the chicken cross the road.” Similar to “Flappy Bird, the player in Crossy Road,who can choose from over 50 characters, has to dodge the traffic and successfully reach the other side of the street. Very simple, yet an innovative gameplay.
It will take about 20MB in your smartphone and is compatible with Android 2.3 and above. [Download]
D. Puzzle
2048 number puzzle – A game that became one of the most popular in 2014, 2048 revolves around generating 2048 from power of 2 only. It involves a 4×4 grid with tiles numbered 2 or 4 as the basic tiles, to be combined to form tiles with larger powers of 2. The catch is that you can add tiles of same value only.
The size of the game varies with your smartphone and is compatible with most of the Android versions. [Download]
Flow Free – A very unique game that involves the user to pair all the colours while only using the limited size of the grid provided. The pipes cannot overlap either, which means that there should be no criss cross on the grid. It has over 1,000 free puzzles and has many modes to make the challenge tougher.
It will take about 8MB in your smartphone and is compatible with Android 2.3.3 and above. [Download]
Wordament – Waiting for a game to test your speed along with vocabulary and alertness? Look no further, because this Microsoft-designed game for Android pushes you against players from all around the world to identify words from a 4×4 grid and make the maximum points in 120 seconds.
It will take about 38MB in your smartphone and is compatible with Android 4.0.3 and above. [Download]
E. Racing
Traffic Racer – Probably the best racing game in Google Play right now, Traffic racer involves high quality graphics and realistic driving experience. As the name suggests, you have to drive through highway traffic, complete your missions and earn cash. You can choose from a variety of vehicles and customize the playing modes.
The size of the game will vary with your smartphone and is compatible with Android 2.3.3 and above. [Download]
Asphalt 8: Airborne – Asphalt 8 is an arcade racing game from Gameloft that combines excellent graphics and a huge variety of gaming modes and customizations. From different racetracks to top automobile manufacturers, racing stunts to multiplayer support, this game has it all. It not only makes the gaming experience enriching, but also ensures that the player enjoys all the racing modes and customizations with real-life simulations.
The size of the game, which is huge, will vary with your smartphone and is compatible with most Android versions. [Download]
F. Sports
8 Ball Pool – An all time classic pool for Android phones from Miniclip.com, 8 Ball Pool provides the best experience to the pool lovers. It has intuitive built-in features like speed shots and spin shots. The game also packs multiplayer support, which is excellent for a quick match between a group of friends. It has a large database of players and is definitely a good game to kill time.
It will take about 35MB in your smartphone and is compatible with Android 2.3 and above. [Download]
Real Basketball – The game comes very close to providing an experience similar to the official NBA games and allows multiplayer support as well. You can challenge players from around the world, or just practice your three-pointers alone. It comes with excellent graphics and loads of customizations to suit your needs.
It will take about 24MB in your smartphone and is compatible with Android 2.0.1 and above. [Download]
G. Strategy
Clash of Clans – With a high rating of 4.6 stars on Google Play and over 10 million downloads, Clash of Clans is one of the most popular games for Android. It has everything that you would expect from a strategy game, from building your own army, a village and a clan to evading foreign clans from your land using advanced weapons and tactics, and all this with nerving thrill and an exciting gameplay.
It will take about 50MB in your smartphone and is compatible with Android 4.0.3 and above. [Download]
2020: My Country – Although this game won’t come even close to educating you about architecture or civil engineering, it will imbibe in you the task of managing hardships through its various challenges. You’ll have to build a metropolis and manage any crimes or calamities while maintaining peace and happiness in the denizens of your city. The game works offline as well, so no need to worry about data packs.
It will take about 43MB in your smartphone and is compatible with Android 2.3 and above. [Download]
The games listed above are constantly redesigned and modified by the developers to suit the gamers’ requirements and choices. They have also been rated at the top in Google Play and continue to evolve with new challenges and levels.