Nokia 1 specifications, price, features
Nokia 1 is the first Android Oreo (Go edition) phone from HMD Global. It is a budget phone and is targeted to the first-time smartphone buyers, who are just migrating from the feature phone.
Nokia 1 features a 4.5-inch FWVGA screen and is powered by MediaTek’s MT6737M quad-core processor. It packs just 1GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot, which supports up to 128GB of storage. Additionally, the smartphone includes a 5MP rear camera with LED flash and a 2MP selfie shooter. There is a 2150 mAh battery present in the phone as well.
In terms of the connectivity options, the Nokia 1 supports 4G LTE and comes with Wifi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, and dual-SIM card slots.
On the software front, the Nokia 1 runs on Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) operating system. The Android (Go edition) is a specialised version of Android for the budget phones. It has been optimized to work great on limited hardware and comes with special Go versions of the Google apps like Google Go, Gmail Go, Assistant Go and Maps Go.
The Nokia 1 was announced on February 25, 2018 at the Mobile World Congress. It will go on sale starting April, 2018. The Nokia 6 (2018) price is going to be around $85 (INR 5,500). The exact India pricing and launch details of the phone haven’t been revealed.
About HMD Global
HMD Global is a company based in Finland. It was established in 2016. The company develops and sells smartphones and feature phones under the Nokia brand, which it has exclusive rights to through a licensing agreement. HMD Global’s headquarter is in Espoo, Finland and it is largely staff by former Nokia employees.
Nokia 1 full specifications
|Design and display
|Dimensions
|133.6mm x 67.78mm x 9.5mm
|Weight
|131 grams
|Form factor
|Slate
|Screen size
|4.5-inch
|Resolution
|854x480p, FWVGA
|Type
|IPS
|Touchscreen
|Yes, capacitive, multitouch
|Protection glass
|No
|Screen-to-body ratio
|61.61%
|Colours
|Warm Red and Dark Blue
|Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6737M
|GPU
|Mali T720 MP2
|Processor
|64-bit, quad core, 1.1GHz, Cortex A53
|RAM
|1GB
|Memory
|Internal
|16GB
|MicroSD card support
|Yes, upto 128GB
|USB-OTG support
|No
|Cameras
|Rear
|Yes,5-megapixel
|Rear LED flash
|Yes, LED
|Rear camera features
|Autofocus
|Front
|Yes, 2-megapixel
|Front LED flash
|No
|Front camera features
|Fixed-focus
|Battery
|Battery size
|2150 mAh
|Removable
|Yes
|Battery features
|Li-Ion
|Sensors
|Fingerprint
|No
|Heart-rate
|No
|Proximity
|Yes
|Gyroscope
|No
|Barometer
|No
|Accelerometer
|No
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Compass
|Yes
|Connectivity
|SIM card slots
|2
|SIM 1 type
|Nano
|SIM 1 support
|4G VoLTE, 3G, 2G
|SIM 2 type
|Nano
|SIM 2 support
|4G VoLTE, 3G, 2G
|Wifi
|Yes, 802.11a/b/gn
|Bluetooth
|Yes, v4.2
|NFC
|No
|Infrared
|No
|USB
|MicroUSB 2.0
|Location
|GPS support
|Yes, A-GPS
|Other satellite systems
|Yes, GLONASS, Beidou
|Audio
|Port
|3.5mm
|FM Radio
|Yes
|Speakers
|One
|Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition)
|User interface
|Stock
|Add-on features
|Misc
|Water/ dust resistance
|No
|Announced
|Yes
|Status
|Set to go on sale beginning April, 2018
|Price
|Starting $85