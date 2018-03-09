Nokia 1 specifications, price, features

Nokia 1 is the first Android Oreo (Go edition) phone from HMD Global. It is a budget phone and is targeted to the first-time smartphone buyers, who are just migrating from the feature phone.

Nokia 1 features a 4.5-inch FWVGA screen and is powered by MediaTek’s MT6737M quad-core processor. It packs just 1GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot, which supports up to 128GB of storage. Additionally, the smartphone includes a 5MP rear camera with LED flash and a 2MP selfie shooter. There is a 2150 mAh battery present in the phone as well.

In terms of the connectivity options, the Nokia 1 supports 4G LTE and comes with Wifi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, and dual-SIM card slots.

On the software front, the Nokia 1 runs on Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) operating system. The Android (Go edition) is a specialised version of Android for the budget phones. It has been optimized to work great on limited hardware and comes with special Go versions of the Google apps like Google Go, Gmail Go, Assistant Go and Maps Go.

The Nokia 1 was announced on February 25, 2018 at the Mobile World Congress. It will go on sale starting April, 2018. The Nokia 6 (2018) price is going to be around $85 (INR 5,500). The exact India pricing and launch details of the phone haven’t been revealed.

About HMD Global

HMD Global is a company based in Finland. It was established in 2016. The company develops and sells smartphones and feature phones under the Nokia brand, which it has exclusive rights to through a licensing agreement. HMD Global’s headquarter is in Espoo, Finland and it is largely staff by former Nokia employees.Nokia 1

Nokia 1 full specifications

Design and display
Dimensions 133.6mm x 67.78mm x 9.5mm
Weight 131 grams
Form factor Slate
Screen size 4.5-inch
Resolution 854x480p, FWVGA
Type IPS
Touchscreen Yes, capacitive, multitouch
Protection glass No
Screen-to-body ratio 61.61%
Colours Warm Red and Dark Blue
Performance
Chipset MediaTek MT6737M
GPU Mali T720 MP2
Processor 64-bit, quad core, 1.1GHz, Cortex A53
RAM 1GB
Memory
Internal 16GB
MicroSD card support Yes, upto 128GB
USB-OTG support No
Cameras
Rear Yes,5-megapixel
Rear LED flash Yes, LED
Rear camera features Autofocus
Front Yes, 2-megapixel
Front LED flash No
Front camera features Fixed-focus
Battery
Battery size 2150 mAh
Removable Yes
Battery features Li-Ion
Sensors
Fingerprint No
Heart-rate No
Proximity Yes
Gyroscope No
Barometer No
Accelerometer No
Ambient light sensor Yes
Compass Yes
Connectivity
SIM card slots 2
SIM 1 type Nano
SIM 1 support 4G VoLTE, 3G, 2G
SIM 2 type Nano
SIM 2 support 4G VoLTE, 3G, 2G
Wifi Yes, 802.11a/b/gn
Bluetooth Yes, v4.2
NFC No
Infrared No
USB MicroUSB 2.0
Location
GPS support Yes, A-GPS
Other satellite systems Yes, GLONASS, Beidou
Audio
Port 3.5mm
FM Radio Yes
Speakers One
Software
Operating system Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition)
User interface Stock
Add-on features
Misc
Water/ dust resistance No
Announced Yes
Status Set to go on sale beginning April, 2018
Price Starting $85