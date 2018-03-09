Nokia 6 (2018) specifications, price, features

Nokia 6 (2018) is a mid-range Android smartphone from HMD Global, a Finnish company that currently holds the license to manufacturer and sell Nokia phones. Nokia 6 (2018) is the upgraded version of the original Nokia 6, which was launched in 2017. The phone sports a unibody design and sports a 5.5-inch IPS full HD display. The new Nokia 6 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor with Adreno 508 GPU.

Other Nokia 6 (2018) specifications include 3GB or 4GB of RAM, 32GB or 64GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot, which supports upto 128GB of memory. There is no information on the dual-SIM support in the Nokia 6, but it is most likely a dual-SIM phone. In terms of other connectivity options, the phone comes with 4G VoLTE support, Bluetooth 5.0 and Wifi 802.11n.

On the camera front, Nokia 6 (2018) includes an auto-focus 16MP rear camera with dual-LED flash as well as an 8MP fixed-focus front shooter. In addition, you will get a 3000 mAh battery and a fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone.

HMD Global has also integrated the support for Bothie in the Nokia 6. Bothie image format was originally introduced by the company with Nokia 8, it allows the consumers to capture the input from both front and rear cameras in the same frame.

The phone was originally announced on January 5, 2018 with an Android One version unveiled on February 25 in Barcelona. It is now on sale in China, whereas the Android One variant will go on sale in April. The Nokia 6 (2018) price is 1499 yuan for the 32GB version and 1699 yuan for the 64GB version for the Chinese model. The Android One version will retail at 279 euros ($343, INR 22,200). The India pricing and launch details of the phone haven’t been revealed.

About HMD Global

HMD Global is a company based in Finland. It was established in 2016. The company develops and sells smartphones and feature phones under the Nokia brand, which it has exclusive rights to through a licensing agreement. HMD Global’s headquarter is in Espoo, Finland and it is largely staff by former Nokia employees.
Nokia 6 (2018)

Nokia 6 (2018) full specifications

Design and display
Dimensions 148.8mm x 75.8mm x 8.15 – 8.6mm
Weight 172 grams
Form factor Slate
Screen size 5.5-inch
Resolution 1920x1080p, Full HD
Type IPS
Touchscreen Yes, capacitive, multitouch
Protection glass Yes, Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 73.89%
Colours Black, White, Blue, Gold, Silver
Performance
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
GPU Adreno 508
Processor 64-bit, octa core, 2.2GHz, Cortex A53
RAM 3/ 4GB
Memory
Internal 32GB/ 64GB
MicroSD card support Yes, upto 128GB
USB-OTG support Yes
Cameras
Rear Yes,16-megapixel
Rear LED flash Yes, Dual-LED
Rear camera features Phase detection autofocus, f2.0 aperture
Front Yes, 8-megapixel
Front LED flash No
Front camera features f2.0 aperture, wide-angle, fixed-focus
Battery
Battery size 3000 mAh
Removable No
Battery features Li-Ion
Sensors
Fingerprint Yes
Heart-rate No
Proximity Yes
Gyroscope Yes
Barometer No
Accelerometer Yes
Ambient light sensor Yes
Compass Yes
Connectivity
SIM card slots 2
SIM 1 type Nano
SIM 1 support 4G VoLTE, 3G, 2G
SIM 2 type Nano, Hybrid
SIM 2 support 4G VoLTE, 3G, 2G
Wifi Yes, 802.11n
Bluetooth Yes, v5.0
NFC No
Infrared No
USB USB Type-C, 2.0
Location
GPS support Yes, A-GPS
Other satellite systems Yes, GLONASS, Beidou
Audio
Port 3.5mm
FM Radio Yes
Speakers One
Software
Operating system Android 7.1.1 Nougat/ Android 8.0 Oreo
User interface Stock, Android One
Add-on features Bothie support
Misc
Water/ dust resistance No
Announced Yes
Status On sale
Price 279 euros ($343, INR 22,200)

