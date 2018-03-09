Nokia 7 plus specifications, price, features
Nokia 7 plus is a mid-range phone based on Android One platform by HMD Global. It is a part of the company’s new push to develop only Android One phones going forward in both mid-range and high-end segments.
Nokia 7 plus features a 6-inch 18:9 full HD+ display and uses Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC with octa-core CPU. The phone also packs 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and a microSD card slot with support upto 256GB. Additionally, HMD Global has included 4G LTE support, USB Type-C port, 3800 mAh battery and a fingerprint sensor.
For the camera enthusiasts, there is a dual-camera setup of the back of the Nokia 7 plus with 12 f/1.75 and 13 MP f/2.6 sensors with ZEISS optics and dual-tone flash. The front of the phone packs 16MP selfie shooter.
The Nokia 7 plus runs on Android 8.0 Oreo and will receive regular Android and security updates.
The Nokia 7 plus was announced on February 25 at the Mobile World Congress. It will go on sale in early-April in markets around the world. The Nokia 7 plus price will be 399 euros ($491). There is no word on the India launch or pricing.
About HMD Global
HMD Global is a company based in Finland. It was established in 2016. The company develops and sells smartphones and feature phones under the Nokia brand, which it has exclusive rights to through a licensing agreement. HMD Global’s headquarter is in Espoo, Finland and it is largely staff by former Nokia employees.
Nokia 7 plus full specifications
|Design and display
|Dimensions
|158.38mm x 75.64mm x 7.99 – 9.5mm
|Weight
|–
|Form factor
|Slate
|Screen size
|6-inch
|Resolution
|2160x1080p, Full HD+
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Touchscreen
|Yes, capacitive, multitouch
|Protection glass
|Yes, Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|77.55%
|Colours
|Black with copper accents and White with copper accents
|Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|GPU
|Adreno 512
|Processor
|64-bit, octa core, 2.2GHz, Kryo 260
|RAM
|4GB
|Memory
|Internal
|64GB
|MicroSD card support
|Yes, upto 256GB
|USB-OTG support
|Yes
|Cameras
|Rear
|Yes, dual-camera, 12-megapixel + 13-megapixel
|Rear LED flash
|Yes, dual-tone LED
|Rear camera features
|Autofocus, f/1.75 + f/2.6, ZEISS optics
|Front
|Yes, 16-megapixel
|Front LED flash
|No
|Front camera features
|Fixed-focus
|Battery
|Battery size
|3800 mAh
|Removable
|No
|Battery features
|Li-Ion
|Sensors
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Heart-rate
|No
|Proximity
|Yes
|Gyroscope
|Yes
|Barometer
|No
|Accelerometer
|Yes
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Compass
|Yes
|Connectivity
|SIM card slots
|2
|SIM 1 type
|Nano
|SIM 1 support
|4G VoLTE, 3G, 2G
|SIM 2 type
|Nano
|SIM 2 support
|4G VoLTE, 3G, 2G
|Wifi
|Yes, 802.11ac
|Bluetooth
|Yes, v5.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C, 2.0
|Location
|GPS support
|Yes, A-GPS
|Other satellite systems
|Yes, GLONASS, Beidou
|Audio
|Port
|3.5mm
|FM Radio
|Yes
|Speakers
|One
|Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 Oreo
|User interface
|Stock
|Add-on features
|Misc
|Water/ dust resistance
|No
|Announced
|Yes
|Status
|Set to go on sale beginning April, 2018
|Price
|Starting 399 euros