Nokia 7 plus specifications, price, features

Nokia 7 plus is a mid-range phone based on Android One platform by HMD Global. It is a part of the company’s new push to develop only Android One phones going forward in both mid-range and high-end segments.

Nokia 7 plus features a 6-inch 18:9 full HD+ display and uses Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC with octa-core CPU. The phone also packs 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and a microSD card slot with support upto 256GB. Additionally, HMD Global has included 4G LTE support, USB Type-C port, 3800 mAh battery and a fingerprint sensor.

For the camera enthusiasts, there is a dual-camera setup of the back of the Nokia 7 plus with 12 f/1.75 and 13 MP f/2.6 sensors with ZEISS optics and dual-tone flash. The front of the phone packs 16MP selfie shooter.

The Nokia 7 plus runs on Android 8.0 Oreo and will receive regular Android and security updates.

The Nokia 7 plus was announced on February 25 at the Mobile World Congress. It will go on sale in early-April in markets around the world. The Nokia 7 plus price will be 399 euros ($491). There is no word on the India launch or pricing.

About HMD Global

HMD Global is a company based in Finland. It was established in 2016. The company develops and sells smartphones and feature phones under the Nokia brand, which it has exclusive rights to through a licensing agreement. HMD Global’s headquarter is in Espoo, Finland and it is largely staff by former Nokia employees.

Nokia 7 plus full specifications

Design and display
Dimensions 158.38mm x 75.64mm x 7.99 – 9.5mm
Weight
Form factor Slate
Screen size 6-inch
Resolution 2160x1080p, Full HD+
Type IPS LCD
Touchscreen Yes, capacitive, multitouch
Protection glass Yes, Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 77.55%
Colours Black with copper accents and White with copper accents
Performance
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
GPU Adreno 512
Processor 64-bit, octa core, 2.2GHz, Kryo 260
RAM 4GB
Memory
Internal 64GB
MicroSD card support Yes, upto 256GB
USB-OTG support Yes
Cameras
Rear Yes, dual-camera, 12-megapixel + 13-megapixel
Rear LED flash Yes, dual-tone LED
Rear camera features Autofocus, f/1.75 + f/2.6, ZEISS optics
Front Yes, 16-megapixel
Front LED flash No
Front camera features Fixed-focus
Battery
Battery size 3800 mAh
Removable No
Battery features Li-Ion
Sensors
Fingerprint Yes
Heart-rate No
Proximity Yes
Gyroscope Yes
Barometer No
Accelerometer Yes
Ambient light sensor Yes
Compass Yes
Connectivity
SIM card slots 2
SIM 1 type Nano
SIM 1 support 4G VoLTE, 3G, 2G
SIM 2 type Nano
SIM 2 support 4G VoLTE, 3G, 2G
Wifi Yes, 802.11ac
Bluetooth Yes, v5.0
NFC Yes
Infrared No
USB USB Type-C, 2.0
Location
GPS support Yes, A-GPS
Other satellite systems Yes, GLONASS, Beidou
Audio
Port 3.5mm
FM Radio Yes
Speakers One
Software
Operating system Android 8.0 Oreo
User interface Stock
Add-on features
Misc
Water/ dust resistance No
Announced Yes
Status Set to go on sale beginning April, 2018
Price Starting 399 euros