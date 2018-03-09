Nokia 8 Sirocco specifications, price, features
Nokia 8 Sirocco is high-end Android One phone from HMD Global. The name as well as some design elements of the phone are an homage to the 2006 phone “Nokia 8810 Sirocco” from the original Nokia. It is also an upgrade over the Nokia 8 that was released last year.
In order to get a premium look and feel, HMD Global has gone with Gorilla Glass 5 on 95% of the Nokia 8 Sirocco body with a thin stripe of stainless steel running on the sides for added sturdiness and endurance. The 5.5-inch pOLED display spills over the sides, similar to the original edge-branded phones from Samsung. The screen resolution is quad-HD (2560×1440) and it keeps the traditional 16:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC with octa-core CPU and Adreno 540 GPU.
Other Nokia 8 Sirocco specifications include 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage and a 3280 mAh battery with wireless charging support. There is no microSD card slot in this phone. Additionally, you will get a fingerprint sensor on the back, a single speaker, USB Type-C port, and the usual set of connectivity options including 4G LTE and NFC.
For the imaging needs, the company has included a dual camera setup on the rear with a 12MP sensor with f1.7 wide-angle lens as well as a 13MP sensor with f2.6 telephoto lens. The front of the phone houses a 5MP selfie camera.
The Nokia 8 Sirocco was announced on February 25 at the Mobile World Congress, 2018. It will go on sale in early-April. The Nokia 8 Sirocco price will be around 749 euros. There is no word on the India launch or the exact price-tag.
About HMD Global
HMD Global is a company based in Finland. It was established in 2016. The company develops and sells smartphones and feature phones under the Nokia brand, which it has exclusive rights to through a licensing agreement. HMD Global’s headquarter is in Espoo, Finland and it is largely staff by former Nokia employees.
Nokia 8 Sirocco full specifications
|Design and display
|Dimensions
|140.93mm x 72.97mm x 7.5mm
|Weight
|–
|Form factor
|Slate
|Screen size
|5.5-inch
|Resolution
|2560x1440p, Quad-HD
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Touchscreen
|Yes, capacitive, multitouch
|Protection glass
|Yes, Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.05%
|Colours
|Black
|Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|GPU
|Adreno 540
|Processor
|64-bit, octa core, 2.45GHz, Kryo 280
|RAM
|6GB
|Memory
|Internal
|128GB
|MicroSD card support
|No
|USB-OTG support
|Yes
|Cameras
|Rear
|Yes, dual-camera, 12-megapixel + 13-megapixel
|Rear LED flash
|Yes, dual-tone LED
|Rear camera features
|Autofocus, f/1.75 + f/2.6
|Front
|Yes, 5-megapixel
|Front LED flash
|No
|Front camera features
|Fixed-focus
|Battery
|Battery size
|3260 mAh
|Removable
|No
|Battery features
|Li-Ion, Wireless Charging
|Sensors
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Heart-rate
|No
|Proximity
|Yes
|Gyroscope
|Yes
|Barometer
|Yes
|Accelerometer
|Yes
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Compass
|Yes
|Connectivity
|SIM card slots
|2
|SIM 1 type
|Nano
|SIM 1 support
|4G VoLTE, 3G, 2G
|SIM 2 type
|Nano
|SIM 2 support
|4G VoLTE, 3G, 2G
|Wifi
|Yes, 802.11ac
|Bluetooth
|Yes, v5.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C
|Location
|GPS support
|Yes, A-GPS
|Other satellite systems
|Yes, GLONASS, Beidou
|Audio
|Port
|3.5mm
|FM Radio
|Yes
|Speakers
|One
|Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 Oreo
|User interface
|Stock
|Add-on features
|Misc
|Water/ dust resistance
|No
|Announced
|Yes
|Status
|Set to go on sale beginning April, 2018
|Price
|Starting 749 euros