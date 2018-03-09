Nokia 8 Sirocco specifications, price, features

Nokia 8 Sirocco is high-end Android One phone from HMD Global. The name as well as some design elements of the phone are an homage to the 2006 phone “Nokia 8810 Sirocco” from the original Nokia. It is also an upgrade over the Nokia 8 that was released last year.

In order to get a premium look and feel, HMD Global has gone with Gorilla Glass 5 on 95% of the Nokia 8 Sirocco body with a thin stripe of stainless steel running on the sides for added sturdiness and endurance. The 5.5-inch pOLED display spills over the sides, similar to the original edge-branded phones from Samsung. The screen resolution is quad-HD (2560×1440) and it keeps the traditional 16:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC with octa-core CPU and Adreno 540 GPU.

Other Nokia 8 Sirocco specifications include 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage and a 3280 mAh battery with wireless charging support. There is no microSD card slot in this phone. Additionally, you will get a fingerprint sensor on the back, a single speaker, USB Type-C port, and the usual set of connectivity options including 4G LTE and NFC.

For the imaging needs, the company has included a dual camera setup on the rear with a 12MP sensor with f1.7 wide-angle lens as well as a 13MP sensor with f2.6 telephoto lens. The front of the phone houses a 5MP selfie camera.

The Nokia 8 Sirocco was announced on February 25 at the Mobile World Congress, 2018. It will go on sale in early-April. The Nokia 8 Sirocco price will be around 749 euros. There is no word on the India launch or the exact price-tag.

About HMD Global

HMD Global is a company based in Finland. It was established in 2016. The company develops and sells smartphones and feature phones under the Nokia brand, which it has exclusive rights to through a licensing agreement. HMD Global’s headquarter is in Espoo, Finland and it is largely staff by former Nokia employees.

Design and display
Dimensions 140.93mm x 72.97mm x 7.5mm
Weight
Form factor Slate
Screen size 5.5-inch
Resolution 2560x1440p, Quad-HD
Type IPS LCD
Touchscreen Yes, capacitive, multitouch
Protection glass Yes, Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.05%
Colours Black
Performance
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
GPU Adreno 540
Processor 64-bit, octa core, 2.45GHz, Kryo 280
RAM 6GB
Memory
Internal 128GB
MicroSD card support No
USB-OTG support Yes
Cameras
Rear Yes, dual-camera, 12-megapixel + 13-megapixel
Rear LED flash Yes, dual-tone LED
Rear camera features Autofocus, f/1.75 + f/2.6
Front Yes, 5-megapixel
Front LED flash No
Front camera features Fixed-focus
Battery
Battery size 3260 mAh
Removable No
Battery features Li-Ion, Wireless Charging
Sensors
Fingerprint Yes
Heart-rate No
Proximity Yes
Gyroscope Yes
Barometer Yes
Accelerometer Yes
Ambient light sensor Yes
Compass Yes
Connectivity
SIM card slots 2
SIM 1 type Nano
SIM 1 support 4G VoLTE, 3G, 2G
SIM 2 type Nano
SIM 2 support 4G VoLTE, 3G, 2G
Wifi Yes, 802.11ac
Bluetooth Yes, v5.0
NFC Yes
Infrared No
USB USB Type-C
Location
GPS support Yes, A-GPS
Other satellite systems Yes, GLONASS, Beidou
Audio
Port 3.5mm
FM Radio Yes
Speakers One
Software
Operating system Android 8.1 Oreo
User interface Stock
Add-on features
Misc
Water/ dust resistance No
Announced Yes
Status Set to go on sale beginning April, 2018
Price Starting 749 euros