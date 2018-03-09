Samsung Galaxy S9+ specifications, price, features
Samsung Galaxy S9+ is the bigger-screen version of the 2018 flagship – Galaxy S9 – from Samsung. Although the S9 Plus shares the same design and quite a few features with Galaxy S9, it does offer a number of improvements, which make it a better handset than the S9.
The Galaxy S9+ features a 6.2-inch Curved Super AMOLED screen with 18.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC or Samsung Exynos 9810 SoC, depending on the market.
Other Samsung Galaxy S9+ specifications include 6GB of RAM, up to 256GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot capable of housing up to 400GB. For the photography needs, Samsung has packed a dual camera on the back of the Galaxy S9 Plus with two 12MP sensors. While one of the sensors is accompanied by a wide-angle dual-aperture (f1.5/ f2.4) auto-focus lens, other sensor has a telephoto f2.4 auto-focus lens. The dual camera setup also supports optical image stablisation in both lenses and is joined by a dual-tone LED flash. Additionally, you will be able to capture super slow-mo videos with 960 frames per second. On the front, 8MP selfie shooter with f1.7 aperture is present.
In terms of the connectivity, Samsung has packed 4G LTE, optional dual-SIM support, Wifi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC in the phone.
The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus runs on Android 8.0 Oreo with Samsung Experience 9.0 user experience. Samsung has included improved Bixby assistant as well as a new feature called AR Emojis in the phone. AR Emojis allow the consumers to create 3D animated emojis versions of themselves.
Samsung Galaxy S9+ was announced on February 25 along with the Galaxy S9. It will go on sale beginning March 16 in select markets. The pre-bookings are already open via Samsung Shop in India, whereas the pre-orders will start in the United States and UK on March 2. Samsung Galaxy S9+ will retail around $840 for the unlocked model.
About Samsung
Samsung is a multinational conglomerate, based in Seoul, South Korea. It was established in 1938 and employs around 500,000 people globally. Samsung operates worldwide and sells everything from smartphones to televisions. Samsung Telecommunications is an arm of Samsung and includes the Mobile Communications division. It is responsible for developing and selling smartphones, tablets and smartwatches. Samsung is the biggest manufacturer of Android smartphones.
Samsung Galaxy S9+ full specifications
|Design and display
|Dimensions
|158.1mm x 73.8mm x 8.5mm
|Weight
|189 grams
|Form factor
|Slate
|Screen size
|6.2-inch
|Resolution
|2960x1440p, QHD+
|Type
|Curved Super AMOLED
|Touchscreen
|Yes, capacitive, multitouch
|Protection glass
|Yes
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.5%
|Colours
|Midnight Black, Titanium Gray, Coral Blue, Lilac Purple
|Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9810/ Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|GPU
|Mali-G72 MP18/ Adreno 630
|Processor
|Exynos 9810 – 2.9GHz quad-core (Custom CPU) + 1.9GHz quad-core (Cortex-A55)
Snapdragon 845 – 2.8GHz octa-core Kryo 385 CPU
|RAM
|6GB
|Memory
|Internal
|64/ 128/ 256GB
|MicroSD card support
|Yes, upto 400GB
|USB-OTG support
|Yes
|Cameras
|Rear
|Yes, dual-camera, 12-megapixel (wide-angle) + 12MP (telephoto)
|Rear LED flash
|Yes, LED
|Rear camera features
|Autofocus, f1.5/ f2.4 dual-aperture + f2.4, OIS
|Front
|Yes, 8-megapixel
|Front LED flash
|No
|Front camera features
|Auto-focus, f1.7
|Battery
|Battery size
|3500 mAh
|Removable
|No
|Battery features
|Li-Ion
|Sensors
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Heart-rate
|Yes
|Proximity
|Yes
|Gyroscope
|Yes
|Barometer
|Yes
|Accelerometer
|Yes
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Compass
|Yes
|Connectivity
|SIM card slots
|1, 2 (optional)
|SIM 1 type
|Nano
|SIM 1 support
|4G VoLTE, 3G, 2G
|SIM 2 type
|Nano
|SIM 2 support
|4G VoLTE, 3G, 2G
|Wifi
|Yes, 802.11ac
|Bluetooth
|Yes, v5.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C, 3.0
|Location
|GPS support
|Yes, A-GPS
|Other satellite systems
|Yes, GLONASS, Beidou
|Audio
|Port
|3.5mm
|FM Radio
|Yes
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 Oreo
|User interface
|Samsung UX
|Add-on features
|Bixby, AR Emojis, Knox
|Misc
|Water/ dust resistance
|IP68, Yes
|Announced
|Yes
|Status
|Set to go on sale beginning March 16, 2018
|Price
|Starting $840 (INR 54,360)