ZTE Tempo Go specifications, price, features
ZTE Tempo Go is an Android Oreo (Go edition) smartphone from Chinese device maker ZTE. It is one of few Android (Go edition) handsets that will make its way to the United States because most Go edition phones are likely to just end up in Asia, Africa, South America and Europe.
ZTE Tempo Go sports a 5-inch FWVGA screen and uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 210 SoC with quad-core Cortex-A7 CPU and Adreno 304 GPU.
Among other ZTE Tempo Go specifications, you will get 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage, and a microSD card slot capable of housing 32GB storage. Additionally, the phone packs 2200 mAh battery and 4G LTE support.
In terms of the imaging capabilities, ZTE has included a 5MP rear camera with LED flash and a 2MP selfie shooter in the phone.
ZTE Tempo Go was announced on February 25 in Barcelona at the Mobile World Congress. 2018. It will retail at $79.99. There is no word on the exact availability details at this point.
About ZTE
ZTE Corporation is a manufacturer of mobile devices, telecommunication systems, and enterprise solutions. It is based in China with headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong. ZTE was established in 1985 and employs over 70,000 people. ZTE primarily sells mobile devices under its own brand and the online only Nubia brand, but it is also an OEM.
ZTE Tempo Go full specifications
|Design and display
|Dimensions
|145.5mm x 71.8mm x 9.1mm
|Weight
|131 grams
|Form factor
|Slate
|Screen size
|5-inch
|Resolution
|854x480p, FWVGA
|Type
|LCD
|Touchscreen
|Yes, capacitive, multitouch
|Protection glass
|No
|Screen-to-body ratio
|65.9%
|Colours
|Black
|Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 210
|GPU
|Adreno 304
|Processor
|64-bit, quad core, 1.1GHz, Cortex A7
|RAM
|1GB
|Memory
|Internal
|8GB
|MicroSD card support
|Yes, upto 32GB
|USB-OTG support
|No
|Cameras
|Rear
|Yes, 5-megapixel
|Rear LED flash
|Yes, LED
|Rear camera features
|Autofocus
|Front
|Yes, 2-megapixel
|Front LED flash
|No
|Front camera features
|Fixed-focus
|Battery
|Battery size
|2200 mAh
|Removable
|Yes
|Battery features
|Li-Ion
|Sensors
|Fingerprint
|No
|Heart-rate
|No
|Proximity
|Yes
|Gyroscope
|No
|Barometer
|No
|Accelerometer
|No
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Compass
|Yes
|Connectivity
|SIM card slots
|1
|SIM 1 type
|Micro
|SIM 1 support
|4G VoLTE, 3G, 2G
|SIM 2 type
|NA
|SIM 2 support
|NA
|Wifi
|Yes, 802.11n
|Bluetooth
|Yes, v4.2
|NFC
|No
|Infrared
|No
|USB
|MicroUSB 2.0
|Location
|GPS support
|Yes, A-GPS
|Other satellite systems
|No
|Audio
|Port
|3.5mm
|FM Radio
|No
|Speakers
|One
|Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition)
|User interface
|Stock
|Add-on features
|Misc
|Water/ dust resistance
|No
|Announced
|Yes
|Status
|Will go on sale in the coming weeks
|Price
|Starting $79.99