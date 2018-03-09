ZTE Tempo Go specifications, price, features

ZTE Tempo Go is an Android Oreo (Go edition) smartphone from Chinese device maker ZTE.  It is one of few Android (Go edition) handsets that will make its way to the United States because most Go edition phones are likely to just end up in Asia, Africa, South America and Europe.

ZTE Tempo Go sports a 5-inch FWVGA screen and uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 210 SoC with quad-core Cortex-A7 CPU and Adreno 304 GPU.

Among other ZTE Tempo Go specifications, you will get 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage, and a microSD card slot capable of housing  32GB storage. Additionally, the phone packs 2200 mAh battery and 4G LTE support.

In terms of the imaging capabilities, ZTE has included a 5MP rear camera  with LED flash and a 2MP selfie shooter in the phone.

ZTE Tempo Go was announced on February 25 in Barcelona at the Mobile World Congress. 2018. It will retail at $79.99. There is no word on the exact availability details at this point.

About ZTE

ZTE Corporation is a manufacturer of mobile devices, telecommunication systems, and enterprise solutions. It is based in China with headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong. ZTE was established in 1985 and employs over 70,000 people. ZTE primarily sells mobile devices under its own brand and the online only Nubia brand, but it is also an OEM.ZTE Tempo Go

ZTE Tempo Go full specifications

Design and display
Dimensions 145.5mm x 71.8mm x 9.1mm
Weight 131 grams
Form factor Slate
Screen size 5-inch
Resolution 854x480p, FWVGA
Type LCD
Touchscreen Yes, capacitive, multitouch
Protection glass No
Screen-to-body ratio 65.9%
Colours Black
Performance
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 210
GPU Adreno 304
Processor 64-bit, quad core, 1.1GHz, Cortex A7
RAM 1GB
Memory
Internal 8GB
MicroSD card support Yes, upto 32GB
USB-OTG support No
Cameras
Rear Yes, 5-megapixel
Rear LED flash Yes, LED
Rear camera features Autofocus
Front Yes, 2-megapixel
Front LED flash No
Front camera features Fixed-focus
Battery
Battery size 2200 mAh
Removable Yes
Battery features Li-Ion
Sensors
Fingerprint No
Heart-rate No
Proximity Yes
Gyroscope No
Barometer No
Accelerometer No
Ambient light sensor Yes
Compass Yes
Connectivity
SIM card slots 1
SIM 1 type Micro
SIM 1 support 4G VoLTE, 3G, 2G
SIM 2 type NA
SIM 2 support NA
Wifi Yes, 802.11n
Bluetooth Yes, v4.2
NFC No
Infrared No
USB MicroUSB 2.0
Location
GPS support Yes, A-GPS
Other satellite systems No
Audio
Port 3.5mm
FM Radio No
Speakers One
Software
Operating system Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition)
User interface Stock
Add-on features
Misc
Water/ dust resistance No
Announced Yes
Status Will go on sale in the coming weeks
Price Starting $79.99